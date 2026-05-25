NETSCOUT to take part in ITWeb Security Summit 2026 as platinum sponsor

Bryan Hamman, area vice-president (AVP) for Africa at NETSCOUT.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ: NTCT), which positions itself as a leading provider of observability, AIOps, cyber security and DDOS attack protection solutions, will participate at the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2026 as a platinum sponsor.

Now in its 21st year, the ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June).

South Africa experienced the most complex distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack recorded in the region in the second half of 2025, with 26 different vectors used in a single incident, according to NETSCOUT’s most recent Threat Intelligence Report (TIR).

The finding highlights the growing sophistication of cyber attacks targeting organisations across the region, suggesting a well-coordinated strike aiming for maximum disruption.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit will take place in Cape Town (25-26 May) and in Johannesburg (2-4 June). For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

“Security teams today must be able to detect both known and unknown threats across their environments,” says Bryan Hamman, area vice-president (AVP) for Africa at NETSCOUT. “Attacks are becoming increasingly co-ordinated and complex, designed to overwhelm infrastructure by flooding the target with massive amounts of data, using multiple vectors and a high volume of individual packets simultaneously, with the goal of crashing servers or consuming all available network bandwidth.”

To address these challenges, organisations need greater visibility across their digital environments, enabling security teams to identify anomalies earlier, understand the full context of an attack and respond more effectively. NETSCOUT supports this approach by helping organisations strengthen detection and response capabilities, improve situational awareness and shorten the time it takes to gain the essential knowledge to mitigate threats.

These trends will be discussed at the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2026, taking place in Cape Town (26 May) and Johannesburg (2-4 June). Delegates will also hear from Nuno Ceitil, NETSCOUT consulting systems engineer, during the ‘AI in Cybersecurity’ track. His session will tackle the topic of how threat actors can leverage AI to automate and enhance attacks, generate deepfakes and scale social engineering campaigns, while offering practical guidance on how organisations can protect themselves against these evolving offensives.

Visitors can connect with NETSCOUT at stand 33 at the summit and stand a chance to win an anti-theft laptop backpack. For more information and to register for ITWeb Security Summit 2026, please click here.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyber attacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers and public sector organisations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, X or Facebook.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will be held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.