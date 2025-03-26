Netstar 'upgrades the future' for learners

Netstar, SA Medical and Education Foundation (SAME Foundation) funds ICT equipment for Ikukasa Comprehensive School in Tembisa.

Netstar has partnered with the SA Medical and Education Foundation (SAME Foundation) to fund ICT equipment for Ikukasa Comprehensive School in Tembisa. With the R669 249 donation, Netstar aims to help bridge the digital divide and unlock new possibilities for the next generation.

The donation has enabled 2 105 learners to move beyond textbooks, gaining access to digital learning resources. Netstar said in a statement that by integrating technology into the curriculum, it is not just upgrading equipment, it is 'upgrading futures'.

“In today’s fast-paced world, digital literacy is no longer optional – it’s essential. That’s why this initiative is more than just providing computers; it’s about giving learners the tools to think critically, solve problems and prepare for careers in a technology-driven world. With new interactive learning tools, internet connectivity and digital resources, students and teachers alike can take education to the next level.”

Through technology, we are empowering young minds to dream bigger and achieve more, says Grant Fraser, Netstar’s group MD.

Grant Fraser, group MD at Netstar, said the project would not be possible without the expertise of the SAME Foundation, which has been instrumental in enhancing education and healthcare for underserved communities. “Education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty. Through technology, we are empowering young minds to dream bigger and achieve more.”

Netstar says the effects of this initiative will extend beyond the classroom. By equipping students with modern skills, the company is fostering a future workforce that is ready for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. “More engaged learners mean stronger communities, and stronger communities mean a brighter future for all. This is just the beginning. At Netstar, we believe in driving safer, connected and empowered communities. Together, let’s continue to make a lasting impact – one school at a time,” the company says.