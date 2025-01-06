Netsurit announces sponsorship of Bulls Daisies, SA’s first professional women’s rugby team

Netsurit sponsors Bulls Daisies. (Image: Video)

Netsurit, which positions itself as a leading provider of managed IT, cloud and security services, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Bulls Daisies, the first professional women’s rugby team in South Africa. The partnership provides the Bulls Daisies with top-class IT support essential for their success both on and off the field.

As part of this sponsorship, Netsurit will deliver comprehensive technology services, ensuring the Bulls Daisies are equipped with the best IT and infrastructure support. This collaboration underscores Netsurit’s commitment to fostering diversity and empowerment across various sectors.

Orrin Klopper, CEO of Netsurit, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Our support for the Bulls Daisies is about backing a team that epitomises resilience and ambition. We believe in empowering the dreams of doers, and the Bulls Daisies are a shining example of what it means to pursue excellence. Our internal ‘Lean In’ initiative reflects this commitment by promoting connection and support among women in our workplace. By extending our support to the Bulls Daisies, we are taking another significant step towards these goals.”

Speaking on the announcement of the Netsurit sponsorship, the Executive for Strategic Projects at The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo), Thando Manana, said: “We are pleased to be welcoming a sponsor of Netsurit’s calibre to the Bulls Daisies family; they are joining a community of South Africans who have a passion for celebrating excellence, enabling future stars and icons of our game to unlock the best they have to give the sport.”

“It is always a great milestone for us whenever we grow our sponsorship family because it means we are aligning with another group of people who share the same ideals as our Daisies and that is to redefine excellence and forge a new future for all. We know we will be able to do more now that we have Netsurit in our midst.”

Manana adds: “We look forward to having a brand like theirs where they can share their ideas and how we can best collaborate on projects that interest them as much as we know that they are going to be a brand that looks after our needs. We already have seen their influence in our workflow and have a spring in our steps as a high-performance environment because they have given us the confidence we need on a daily basis.”

By aligning with the Bulls Daisies, Netsurit champions the advancement of women in sports and promotes the critical role of technology in enhancing team performance and operational efficiency.

Netsurit’s sponsorship will include ongoing IT service management, cyber security protections and cloud infrastructure support, ensuring that the Bulls Daisies have the technological tools necessary to excel and lead in their field.