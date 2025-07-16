Netsurit recognised as top MSP on global MSP 501 for 15th time

Celebrating 15 years on the global MSP 501 list.

Netsurit, which positions itself as a leading global IT managed service provider, has once again earned recognition on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list, which ranks the world’s most successful and innovative managed service providers. The annual Channel Partners MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on a wide range of metrics, including above industry average revenue growth, recurring revenue, high-margin services and innovation, including driving AI services.

"The MSP 501 is more than a ranking – it's a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence and customer-first mindset that drives the world's top managed service providers forward. Earning a place on this list signals to customers, partners and the broader tech community that these MSPs are setting the pace for the industry and defining what success looks like in today's complex technology landscape," said Robert DeMarzo, Sr Director of Informa Channels events and digital content.

2025 marks the company’s 15th year on the list – a rare achievement in the sector, reflecting significant growth, service delivery maturity and a strong market presence. MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Partners research team and editors. Channel Partners ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability and operational efficiency.

Orrin Klopper, CEO at Netsurit, commented: “This recognition is the result of years of consistent effort across our global teams. This recognition shows that we are not just maintaining standards – we’re raising them. Our team in South Africa continues to play a critical role in global service delivery, and we remain focused on helping our clients grow through secure, intelligent and well-managed technology solutions.”

Some of Netsurit’s key focus areas include cyber security, cloud services, IT infrastructure management and AI-driven productivity enablement and automation solutions.

Said Kelly Danziger, Informa Channels GM: "Making the MSP 501 isn't just about performance metrics – it's about leadership, vision and the ability to drive meaningful outcomes for customers. This recognition places these MSPs among an elite group shaping the future of technology services worldwide."