Netsurit recognised for 14th time on tech industry’s most prestigious list of MSPs worldwide

Netsurit, which positions itself as a leading global IT managed service provider, has been named one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability and innovation.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, EBITDA profitability and recurring revenue.

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Netsurit to the 2024 MSP 501.

Orrin Klopper, CEO at Netsurit, commented: “We are thrilled to be recognised again by Channel Futures in the MSP 501 rankings as one of the top-performing managed service providers globally. This acknowledgement reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in the managed services industry. At Netsurit, we believe in supporting the dreams of the doers, which drives our team to continually strive for better, smarter solutions that empower our clients and contribute to their success. This honour from Channel Futures inspires us to push the boundaries of what is possible and continue leading the way in transformative IT services.”

This year’s list is among the most competitive in the survey’s history. “The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry.

“For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501, everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing organisations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights,” said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels. “These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures’ extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today’s best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organisations,” DeMarzo stated. “At their core, these are vendor and platform neutral partners focused on doing what is right for their customers.”