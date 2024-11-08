Netsurit unveils AI and security solutions, advances US expansion strategy

Eugene Perumal, MD Netsurit South Africa.

Johannesburg-based managed technology services provider Netsurit hosted a customer and partner event this week to launch new AI and cyber security solutions and emphasise its acquisition-driven growth strategy.

The new solution suite includes Netsurit Secure Essentials, AI Enablement, Netsurit Secure Advanced, and Netsurit Productivity Enablement.

Eugene Perumal, MD of Netsurit South Africa, revealed the company is close to finalising an IT business acquisition in Texas and is advancing talks on a deal in Miami to strengthen its US foothold. “Between now and 2030, we’ll probably close three acquisitions per year, which will take us to another level of competition,” he said.

As far as interests in the South African market are concerned, Perumal said the company’s new solutions are focused on bolstering managed services provision – specifically within cyber security and AI-driven productivity. Netsurit is focused on emerging trends within AI, with specific attention to models that are now becoming more intelligent and accurate.

“With domain knowledge, AI’s ability to reason has grown. We have now entered the age of AI agents,” said Louis de Klerk, internal CIO at Netsurit.

He noted AI’s capacity to perform tasks such as SQL querying, communicating with ERP systems, and write code.

Looking forward, de Klerk foresees AI transforming our interaction with computers, suggesting that “in five years, we may not use apps as we do now. AI agents will interface with computers similarly to humans, utilising shared mental models to think and make decisions.”

Louis de Klerk, internal CIO at Netsurit South Africa.

However, de Klerk emphasised the importance of considerations like architecture, design, cost, and disaster recovery in AI model deployment, as well as the impact of challenges such as ambiguous terminology, new data types, and regulatory shifts. He advised that selecting an AI solution is akin to “hiring a person,” and jokingly warned businesses to expect a possible “tax on AI.”

During the event, Netsurit reassured clients and partners of its commitment to prioritising cyber security and compliance with data protection laws.

It believes its Microsoft Gold partnership, membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview set it apart in the market.

Founded in South Africa 27 years ago, Netsurit operates in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and has also established a presence in the US, specifically in New York, New Jersey, Maine, New Mexico, Washington State, and Connecticut. The company employs 470 people, primarily in South Africa, with 5% working remotely in Poland and about 25% based in the US.