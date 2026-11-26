Netsurit, which positions itself as a leading managed technology provider, is proud to announce that the company has won the “Best AI-Enabled Business” award at the inaugural South African AI Awards 2026. The award recognises the use of artificial intelligence to improve how a business operates and serves its clients.
“Our clients need to know where AI can make a practical difference in their business. We can show them what we’ve learned from using it in our own service operations, including which tasks we can automate safely and where leadership still need to make the call,” said Dr Jan van Niekerk, Netsurit’s Senior Vice-President of Data and AI Strategy.
The awards, which took place on 13 November at The Galleria in Sandton, recognise teams and organisations using artificial intelligence to address challenges in South Africa.
Best AI-Enabled Business at the South African AI Awards 2026
The category recognises businesses that use AI to improve how they operate and compete. The judging criteria include measurable returns or efficiency gains, adoption across teams and safeguards for how AI is used.
Netsurit’s submission detailed how the company built a single in-house AI platform and trained every employee to use AI tools with appropriate safeguards.
Orrin Klopper, Netsurit CEO, commented: “It takes clear strategy, a culture willing to experiment and multi-disciplinary teams pulling in the same direction. This recognition belongs to every one of them.”
How Netsurit approaches AI adoption
Netsurit Innovate brings the same approach to South African clients. It helps clients choose a routine process to automate, train the people who will use the tools, and set controls before deployment. Clients can then track results such as time saved or faster ticket resolution to decide where to expand.
Netsurit
Netsurit is a global managed services provider with offices in the US and South Africa, helping organisations operate reliably, protect what matters, and innovate with confidence. The company works closely with clients to understand their business, support their teams, and build IT environments that are reliable, secure, and fit for the way people work.
Netsurit's approach is organised around three core solution areas – Operate, Protect, and Innovate – which guide how the company supports clients across day-to-day IT management, cybersecurity, cloud, data, AI, and digital transformation.
With a strong focus on the SMB market and Tax & Accounting firms – Netsurit helps businesses use technology to solve real operational problems, reduce risk, and support growth.
Culture is central to how Netsurit works – with clients and within its own teams. The company is built on long-term relationships, accountability, and shared ownership, driven by the belief that technology should help people do better work. That culture shows up in everything Netsurit does, for clients, partners, and colleagues alike: One Together.