The awards recognise teams and organisations using AI to address challenges in SA. (Image source: iStock)

Netsurit, which positions itself as a leading managed technology provider, is proud to announce that the company has won the “Best AI-Enabled Business” award at the inaugural South African AI Awards 2026. The award recognises the use of artificial intelligence to improve how a business operates and serves its clients.

“Our clients need to know where AI can make a practical difference in their business. We can show them what we’ve learned from using it in our own service operations, including which tasks we can automate safely and where leadership still need to make the call,” said Dr Jan van Niekerk, Netsurit’s Senior Vice-President of Data and AI Strategy.

The awards, which took place on 13 November at The Galleria in Sandton, recognise teams and organisations using artificial intelligence to address challenges in South Africa.

Best AI-Enabled Business at the South African AI Awards 2026

The category recognises businesses that use AI to improve how they operate and compete. The judging criteria include measurable returns or efficiency gains, adoption across teams and safeguards for how AI is used.

Netsurit’s submission detailed how the company built a single in-house AI platform and trained every employee to use AI tools with appropriate safeguards.

Orrin Klopper, Netsurit CEO, commented: “It takes clear strategy, a culture willing to experiment and multi-disciplinary teams pulling in the same direction. This recognition belongs to every one of them.”

How Netsurit approaches AI adoption

Netsurit Innovate brings the same approach to South African clients. It helps clients choose a routine process to automate, train the people who will use the tools, and set controls before deployment. Clients can then track results such as time saved or faster ticket resolution to decide where to expand.