Networking’s next chapter

Neil Dragt, Innovation Executive, Echo South Africa.

Echo South Africa’s founding principle of aggregation, bringing multiple providers together in one managed service, has always been about giving customers choice and resilience. Now, software-defined networking is redefining what’s possible for connectivity for customers of all sizes. SD-WAN has matured into a mainstream technology, while SD-Branch is extending intelligence and security deeper into the enterprise, from the WAN to the LAN. “Ten years ago, we had to explain what SD-WAN was and why anyone should trust it,” says Neil Dragt, Echo South Africa’s Innovation Executive. “Today it’s the default option. Everyone knows what it is and RFPs ask for it by name.”

A networking evolution

The industry has shifted a long way from legacy multiprotocol label switching (MPLS). Once the backbone of corporate connectivity, it was rigid and expensive, suited to a world of fixed offices and predictable traffic. SD-WAN broke that mould by decoupling the network from its infrastructure and allowing aggregation across any type of connection. “With SD-WAN, you can build and manage a network over anything, from LTE to satellite, without worrying about the underlying provider,” explains Dragt. “That flexibility is what makes aggregation powerful, because you’re not locked into a single technology.” The next stage is SD-Branch, which extends this software-defined approach into the LAN. Instead of treating the branch as a patchwork of switches and unmanaged devices, SD-Branch integrates the router, firewall and LAN into one environment. Every port behaves as if it is connected directly to the firewall, raising the baseline of security and extending enterprise-grade protection and visibility to the edge of the network.

For Dragt, the real story is not about technical features of SD-WAN or SD-Branch but what they enable. Reliability and continuity are non-negotiables – a dropped video call can mean a lost pitch, a failed board meeting or a broken customer experience. “You don’t invest in SD-WAN and SD-Branch because you want shinier networking,” he adds. “You do it because your business needs things to work, every time.” For organisations migrating more services to the cloud, these technologies provide confidence that applications will perform as expected and sensitive data will remain secure. That kind of reliability used to be reserved for big corporates, but it’s now within reach for smaller businesses too.

Accessible enterprise networking

For mid-tier organisations, the benefits of SD-WAN and SD-Branch are massive. With a few hundred employees, they may lack specialist IT teams but face the same risks as larger companies. And in some cases, the risks are greater because their entire business may run on a handful of laptops or cloud services. “In mid-tier, the LAN is often a messy environment that’s grown organically,” says Dragt. “SD-Branch brings order and enterprise-grade protection into that environment at a price point they can manage.” By lowering the cost of advanced capabilities, SD-WAN and SD-Branch extend features such as automated failover, integrated security and advanced monitoring to companies that previously could not justify the spend. It’s the kind of visibility and control that banks relied on for years – and it’s now something businesses with leaner resources can take advantage of.

Integration is one of SD-Branch’s strongest advantages. Internal threats such as malware or unsafe apps are intercepted at the source, while environments remain flexible enough to support bring-your-own-device and guest WiFi. “As our dependence on connectivity has grown, so has the need for visibility,” Dragt continues. “If you can’t see what’s happening, you can’t control it. That’s as true for a 10-person business as it is for a multinational.” Visibility also supports compliance. Regulations like POPIA don’t distinguish between large and small organisations, yet many smaller practices still manage customer data on unsecured systems. With SD-Branch, encryption and governance are built into the network itself, making compliance achievable without adding layers of complexity.

Preparing for the future

What’s really exciting about software-defined networking is the foundation it creates for technology like AI. With SD-WAN and SD-Branch, network data can be centralised and analysed in real-time, and this paves the way for intelligent automation. “What AI is going to do is enable mid-tier to have access to the kind of monitoring and response that only a large enterprise could afford before,” adds Dragt. “Instead of a team watching logs 24/7, AI will do the heavy lifting and escalate only what matters.” By investing in SD-WAN and SD-Branch now, Dragt says that organisations are setting themselves up for the next five to seven years, a time in which during which AI will become an integral part of networking and security. Networking itself may never be glamorous, but it is what keeps businesses secure, connected and (most importantly) future-proof.