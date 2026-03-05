Netwrix offers six unified solutions to improve data and identity security posture, lower TCO

Netwrix, a cyber security provider focused on data and identity threats, has consolidated its portfolio into six solutions designed to address a wide range of data and identity security needs. The solutions help customers address critical security needs while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) and eliminating the risks associated with purchasing and integrating point products from multiple providers.
Netwrix's unified solutions include:
- Data security posture management: Enables organisations to identify and classify sensitive data to prevent loss, monitor and analyse user activities to detect suspicious behaviour, and remediate risks to avoid data breaches and improve compliance.
- Directory management: Automates and streamlines identity and directory operations across Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID, helping IT teams reduce workloads and improve operational efficiency.
- Identity management: Helps organisations identify, manage and govern identities across hybrid environments, reducing security risks and IT workloads by automating provisioning, group management and password management while enforcing role-based access control.
- Identity threat detection and response: Provides real-time visibility and proactive defence to block identity-based threats, ensuring organisational resilience and security.
- Privileged access management: Eliminates standing privileges, enforces just-in-time (JIT) access, secures passwords with automated credential management and monitors privileged sessions with real-time visibility.
- Endpoint management: Optimises endpoint configuration and strengthens defences by preventing data loss and addressing gaps that are not covered by traditional endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and mobile device management (MDM) solutions.
Share
Netwrix
Netwrix is reinventing data security based on the premise that data security and identity security cannot work in isolation. The Netwrix 1Secure platform provides security teams with clear visibility into who has access to sensitive information, enabling them to safeguard those identities, strengthen data protection, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Netwrix offers a comprehensive set of solutions that protect identities and data for over 13,500 organizations globally. Netwrix AI and flexible deployment options make it easier, faster, and more economical than ever for security teams to investigate and remediate threats. Netwrix: Data security that starts with identity.
For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.
Private Protocol
Private Protocol is a Next Generation IT Security distributor offering solutions and strategies that covers Mobile device, Data Security and Governance, AD Security, Secure Data Collaboration, Secure Messaging, SharePoint/O365 Security and Compliance, Network and Hybrid Security, File Share Security and Compliance, Software Defined Perimeter – Zero Trust Security and Cloud Security. Private Protocol have a distributed partner channel covering Africa and Indian Ocean Islands assist partners and customers with both products and services.
Website - www.privateprotocol.com