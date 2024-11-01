Never seen before Black Friday deals at Rugged SA

Black Friday deals.

As a leading South African tech partner, Rugged SA specialises in ruggedised devices designed to withstand tough environments and extreme weather conditions. The company's smartphones, tablets and laptops are built for those who dare to go beyond the ordinary, whether you're a field technician, an outdoor enthusiast or simply someone who demands the best.

Beyond ruggedised devices, Rugged SA offers a comprehensive range of enterprise tech solutions, including rugged bar code scanners, RFID and label printers, panel PCs, mounting solutions and intrinsically safe devices, designed to meet the needs of businesses operating in demanding environments.

This Black Friday, Rugged SA is offering incredibly low prices on a wide range of products. Enjoy prices as low as R99, 70% off and a massive discount on the Rizzen 5kVa Hybrid Inverter and 5.12kWh LiFePo4 Battery Combo, the perfect solution for off-grid living and backup power.

Inverter + Battery Combo.

Starting 4 November, Rugged SA will offer huge discounts on items with slightly damaged packaging in its new “Unboxed Deals” category online. Furthermore, expect to see a lot of exciting giveaways and discounts during the Black Friday season. Stay tuned for more details on the company's social media and website:

