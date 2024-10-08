New Aruba Central features bring improved network management, security, visibility

André Kannemeyer, Duxbury Networking Chief Technology Officer.

Given the connectedness of organisations, maintaining secure, real-time network operations is non-negotiable. With the introduction of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) powered automation tools, HPE Aruba Networking Central offers organisations access to advanced capabilities to manage their networks more efficiently and securely.

AI security

It is evident that as cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, organisations must adopt smarter security solutions. Traditional network management often lacks the scope to address complex security needs, especially in environments filled with IOT devices and AI assets. With Aruba Central's new network detection and response (NDR) features, businesses can now ensure zero trust security across edge-to-cloud infrastructures. This upgrade leverages AI-driven insights to monitor device behaviour, proactively identifying and mitigating potential security vulnerabilities.

From a practical perspective, imagine a corporate environment managing multiple IOT devices. Without real-time security monitoring, these devices can become potential entry points for attackers. However, thanks to Aruba Central's new AI-powered tools, organisations benefit from continuous observability and machine learning-based alerts. This ensures that any suspicious activity is flagged and mitigated before it poses a threat to network integrity. Having such an AI-driven layer of protection becomes essential in today’s multi-device workplace.

Third-party device management

The ability of Aruba Central to integrate into various vendor ecosystems through OpsRamp means organisations can monitor both Aruba and third-party devices. This enables businesses with mixed-vendor environments to gain unparalleled visibility into their network performance. The monitoring of third-party devices includes those from Cisco and Juniper Networks. These enhanced observability tools empower businesses to tackle network blind spots, boost operational efficiency and mitigate security risks, particularly with the rise of generative AI (GenAI) cyber threats.

For example, an enterprise using Cisco routers alongside Aruba WiFi solutions can now consolidate network management into a single, unified dashboard. This end-to-end visibility simplifies troubleshooting and improves network reliability, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Combating cyber risks

GenAI is not only transforming industries, but also introducing new vectors for cyber threats. Aruba Central’s latest features equip businesses to battle these emerging risks. By leveraging AI to detect abnormal patterns or behaviours within the network, Aruba Central provides IT teams with proactive tools to pre-emptively address security challenges.

This technology has become indispensable in defending against GenAI-powered cyber attacks, which are becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect with traditional systems.

As South African businesses face growing demands for network uptime and security, Aruba Central’s AI-powered solutions play a crucial role in defence strategies while ensuring network reliability. By combining real-time monitoring, advanced AI analytics and third-party device integration, local Auruba distributor Duxbury Networking provides companies with one of the most effective platforms to optimise their network infrastructure, protect against sophisticated cyber threats and ensure smooth, continuous operations in an ever-connected world.

In today's battle against cyber threats, Aruba Central is an essential asset, empowering businesses with intelligent, AI-driven protection to secure their operations.