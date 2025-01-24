New ayoba marketplace: Your gateway to business success in 2025

Increase sales, reach new audiences and grow your business.

Are you ready to achieve your business goals like never before? Imagine tapping into a marketplace with over 35 million active users across Africa – all eager to discover, shop and support businesses like yours. You can increase your sales, reach new audiences and grow your business without high costs or complexities. Do this and more on the new ayoba marketplace.

With South Africa's retail sales surging by 6.3% in October 2024 – marking the eighth consecutive month of growth and the strongest surge since July 2022 – you could be a part of this thriving retail sector. Whether you’re a general dealer, selling household furniture, appliances, textiles, clothing, footwear, cosmetics or toiletries, the ayoba marketplace provides the platform for your success. If you’re ready to supercharge your business and unlock new opportunities, here’s why it is the platform you can’t afford to miss.

Your all-in-one solution for e-commerce

Ayoba’s marketplace is a growth engine designed for African businesses. With millions of active users in 17 key markets on the continent, the online store gives you the exposure and resources to succeed and grows your customer base internationally. Each merchant receives an online storefront, fully equipped to handle sales and marketing. Beyond that, ayoba offers omnichannel opportunities, allowing you to reach customers wherever they are – whether on the ayoba app, your personal website or social media. With built-in marketing tools, ayoba simplifies your marketing efforts so you can grow your customer base with ease.

Convenience and flexibility play a significant role in shaping the overall customer experience. To succeed, businesses must innovate in how they engage consumers, ensuring their brand is visible across multiple platforms. Ayoba’s marketplace offers the extra reach needed to capture attention and build meaningful connections with customers. Because consumers value convenience, seeing their favourite stores on different platforms adds the flexibility they seek – especially when they prefer not to visit a physical store. With built-in marketing tools, ayoba simplifies your efforts, helping you grow your customer base and deliver value with ease.

Recent research highlights a significant surge in click-and-collect shopping in South Africa, with 37% of shoppers opting for online orders with in-store pickups. This trend, coupled with the hybrid approach of researching products online before making in-store purchases, underscores the need for retailers to offer seamless e-commerce experiences, advanced logistics and top-notch customer service.

Affordable pricing for maximum profitability

Unlike traditional marketplaces, which often burden merchants with high fees and logistical challenges, ayoba provides e-commerce with a flat success fee of just 4%. This means you keep more of your profits, offer competitive pricing to attract more customers, and focus on growth instead of worrying about overhead costs.

Merchants aiming to navigate challenging economic conditions and safeguard their profit margins must focus on implementing strategic pricing strategies, leveraging discounts and promotions to capture market share, optimising up-selling opportunities and innovating with value-added products and services to attract and retain customers. Ayoba empowers merchants to achieve these goals by offering tailored promotions and enhancing the overall shopping experience.

Secure and reliable payments with Zapper

In addition to its innovative pricing model, ayoba has partnered with Zapper to provide a reliable and secure payment gateway. Zapper supports multiple payment options, including card payments, bank transfers and QR code transactions. It also offers value-added services like digital vouchers and loyalty programmes, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience for your customers.

The advent of technologies such as contactless payments, mobile wallets and app-enabled transactions has transformed how people pay both globally and within South Africa. Locally, these innovations have redefined the retail experience by offering unmatched ease of use, safety, quicker transaction times and enhanced operational efficiency.

As consumer expectations evolve, ayoba has employed frictionless, adaptable payment methods that cater to individual needs. By embracing evolving online payment trends, businesses can attract and retain customers in the post-pandemic era, ensuring long-term growth and success in a competitive market.

Be part of Africa’s digital transformation

Africa’s digital transformation is creating unprecedented opportunities for businesses. With the ayoba marketplace, you have a chance to be part of this exciting shift, enabling you to tap into a massive, engaged audience, digitise your operations and grow sustainably in a cost-effective way.

Get started today

Don’t wait to make your mark in 2025. Sign up now to be notified when ayoba marketplace officially launches and secure your place in the future of commerce. Visit Ayoba’s official website to register your interest and explore the possibilities.