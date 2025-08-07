New board to steer SA’s R114m digital news initiative

The DNT Fund aims to back small publishers with digital tools and innovation.

South Africa’s new Digital News Transformation Fund (DNT Fund) has appointed its inaugural board, comprising a diverse group of media leaders.

The inaugural board is made up of eight members, including ICT heavyweight and Broadbrand CEO Vincent Maher, who serves as co-chair with publisher Anetta Mangxaba.

It is tasked with steering SA’s new R114 million initiative to strengthen the country’s qualifying independent publishers, including community and local-language outlets.

“Independent publishers − big and small, urban and rural, across all our languages − are the backbone of local democracy and community development,” says Mangxaba, co-chair and CEO of media company Dizindaba Media.

“We are often the first to tell our communities’ stories and the last to leave when the spotlight fades. This fund is a crucial step toward ensuring small to medium independent publishers, not just AIP [Association of Independent Publishers] members, have the resources they need to survive and thrive.

“Our goal is true accessibility, fairness and meaningful, on-the-ground transformation that strengthens media diversity and empowers local voices.”

Announced last year, the fund is a partnership between Google and the AIP, independently administered by Tshikululu Social Investments.

According to a statement from the DNT Fund, the day-to-day leadership will be provided by Leanne Kunz as head of fund, with funding decisions made independently by an adjudication committee, guided by a clearly-defined eligibility framework.

The board will provide strategic direction, ensure transparent governance, and uphold the fund’s public interest mandate as it prepares to launch its first call for proposals this month. The appointment of a government representative to the board is being finalised.

“We will back initiatives that modernise newsrooms, expand audiences and diversify income streams, anything from overhauling CMS [content management systems] and data architecture, to piloting new products, membership models and inventive commercial experiments,” says Kunz.

“Crucially, every grant will be paired with hands-on training, mentorship and peer-to-peer support, so publishers gain the skills and confidence to embed these changes and build resilient, community-serving journalism for the long-term.”

Other members of the inaugural board are: