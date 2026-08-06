New business model for monetising WiFi vouchers in cash-based markets

Local spaza shop selling prepaid WiFi vouchers through a reseller network in a cash-based market. (Image: Splynx)

Prepaid WiFi vouchers remain one of the main ways for ISPs to sell internet access across many African markets. As networks grow, providers need more ways to distribute vouchers and reach customers beyond their existing sales channels.

Local businesses such as shops, kiosks and airtime vendors can become additional distribution points. They already interact with customers daily and can help ISPs expand voucher sales.

Why scaling voucher distribution is challenging

In many African markets, customers still rely on cash when purchasing internet access. Online payments are not always available or widely used, which means many users buy internet access through physical voucher sales points. For ISPs, this creates a distribution challenge and they cannot be present in every location where customers need connectivity. To reach more users, they need a network of local businesses that can sell vouchers on their behalf.

However, managing this network manually becomes difficult as it grows. More resellers mean more voucher orders, balances, pricing agreements and payments to track.

Local businesses also usually expect immediate profit from prepaid products. A model where they wait weeks or months for commission payments is less attractive and makes it harder to build an active reseller network.

Reseller portals as a new voucher monetisation model

The solution is to move from a manual reseller process to a structured reseller model. A reseller portal gives ISPs a way to build and manage a network of local sales partners while allowing resellers to purchase and sell vouchers independently. Instead of managing every voucher request manually, providers create a distribution channel where local businesses can act as independent sellers of internet access.

The model works as follows:

Powerlynx Reseller Portal business model showing how ISPs sell voucher batches to resellers who distribute WiFi vouchers to end-users. (Image: Splynx)

The ISP creates WiFi plans and sets the wholesale price. The reseller purchases voucher batches, adds their own margin and sells them directly to end-users. For example, an operator can sell a 1GB voucher to a reseller for R20. The reseller sells it for R25 and keeps the R5 difference as profit.

The reseller does not need to wait for weekly or monthly commission payments. The margin is earned immediately after the sale.

For the operator, revenue is received upfront. Resellers either purchase voucher batches in advance or use a prepaid balance that is automatically reduced when they order new vouchers.

This model allows ISPs to expand voucher distribution through local businesses while keeping control over plans, pricing and sales channels.

Managing reseller networks with Powerlynx

Powerlynx is a WiFi hotspot management platform that helps providers manage, monetise and scale their networks. The platform also includes a Reseller Portal that allows operators to build reseller networks and introduce a new way to monetise WiFi vouchers in cash-based markets.

Operators can try this model with a 21-day free trial and start building their reseller network without a long set-up process.