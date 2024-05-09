New call centre promises jobs in Mother City

Alderman James Vos (middle) cuts the ribbon to officially welcome BPO company Foundever.

International business process outsourcing (BPO) company Foundever has opened shop in Cape Town, promising employment for 3 500 Capetonians by 2026.

This marks another international BPO firm to open its doors in Cape Town, in less than two months.

In a statement, the city says it anticipates Foundever will reach the employment target sooner, given the fast uptake in foreign clients.

“This is an indication of the strength of the BPO industry in Cape Town,” says James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic opportunities.

“The city funds its special purpose vehicle (SPV), CapeBPO, to provide skills development in the sector, as well as market Cape Town as an ideal location for BPO businesses. Not only did the SPV help to secure Foundever’s business in the Mother City, but their trainees are also part of the company’s new workforce.”

The BPO sector, commonly referred to as the call centre sector, has been tipped as a catalyst in the fight against joblessness, particularly among local youth.

South Africa has fast become one of the most favoured locations internationally for BPO companies, with the sector targeting 500 000 new jobs by 2030, based on industry estimates.

Headquartered in Luxembourg City, Foundever was founded in the US and is described as one of the biggest companies in the global call centre industry.

CapeBPO CEO Clayton Williams comments: “Foundever has entrusted the amazing people of Cape Town to deliver world-class customer service to their clients and I have no doubt that they will not only flourish but further cement our city, province and country as one of the leading BPO-delivery locations globally.

“We wish to thank our city and provincial government partners for their continued commitment to and support of the BPO sector and share every success with them as a public-private partnership.”

According to Vos, CapeBPO secured R2.1 billion in investments between July 2023 and March 2024.

It also facilitated the creation of 6 123 direct jobs in the same time period and the training of a further 1 805 people, he states. “This makes it absolutely clear that far greater job creation can be realised all across South Africa through public-private partnerships that genuinely invest in our communities as we are doing here in the City of Cape Town.”