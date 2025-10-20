New Candyees turns candidates into employees with AI-enabled matching service

Matthys Marais, CEO of Incasu.

An innovative new job-candidate matching service has gone live, offering South Africans a smarter, faster way to find jobs and hire staff.

Candyees – alluding to the transformation from candidates to employees – is an intelligent end-to-end recruitment platform designed to simplify the job search and recruitment process. The platform makes it faster and easier for job seekers to find roles that accurately match their interests, and for employers to connect with top talent. Now officially live for job seekers, Candyees already features over 5 000 job listings across a wide range of industries and experience levels in South Africa.

Modernising recruitment

SJ van Rooyen, Chief Operating Officer at Candyees, says Candyees aims to address common challenges in matching candidates and available jobs: “Job openings usually get hundreds of applications while most of the applicants are not qualified for the position. This can make the recruitment process slow and costly. In many cases, enterprises also concede that their screening technology is filtering out suitable candidates. Meanwhile, candidates find it difficult to search for jobs that suit them, losing track of which jobs they have applied for, and generally don’t get feedback on whether their application has been received or not. It’s a time-consuming and frustrating process for job seekers. We believed the market needed a better solution, and that’s how Candyees came about.

“At the core of Candyees is its proprietary matching technology, purposely built to go beyond the traditional job site experience. The platform is also mobile-friendly, so it’s like a personal recruiter in your pocket, where it understands what you’re looking for and delivers only precision-matched job opportunities. By prioritising quality over quantity, Candyees ensures that users aren’t flooded with irrelevant listings but are instead shown options that genuinely align with their goals,” he says.

Matthys Marais, CEO of Incasu, says: “Candyees uses a unique matching algorithm, which is different from anything else in use. We’ve benchmarked Candyees’ matching capabilities against other portals, and we are confident that it is better than anything else out there.”

Candyees automatically matches candidates and appropriate jobs, and provides real-time tracking throughout the application and recruitment process.

Simplifying job search

Job seekers will be able to upload multiple versions of their CVs, tailored for different job types, and easily apply for jobs the algorithm matches them to. They will also receive notifications when their application has been received and opened, if the employer has further questions for them or if their application is rejected.

Candyees’ intuitive interface empowers employers and recruiters with full control over their hiring process. The platform removes the complexity associated with recruiting with a simplified workflow that allows both candidates and employers to move quickly and confidently.

Solving recruiters’ challenges

Marais notes that Candyees solves recruitment challenges for small businesses and smaller recruitment agencies, allowing them to find appropriate candidates faster and more cost-effectively. Employers and agencies will subscribe to Candyees on a pay-per-use model based on value-adding actions, and will manage applications on their own candidate relationship management dashboard.

Van Rooyen says: “Many SMEs don't have an HR function or can't afford a recruiter, so Candyees offers them a highly effective platform where they can simply sign up and match with talent based on their requirements. The platform allows them to find talent as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. We believe Candyees can make a positive social impact in South Africa by helping people take control of their own career journey. Whether they’re unemployed, unhappily employed or simply looking for a new challenge, Candyees is here to make that journey easier and less stressful.”

Marais adds: “The development of Candyees has been an exciting experience for us, allowing us to be at the cutting edge of HR tech with the innovative use of AI. With the release of Candyees, we have proven that South African tech companies can compete globally. Our vision is to continue innovating and transforming the recruitment landscape, making it easier and more efficient for everyone involved.”

Candyees is now focused on onboarding job seekers, who can immediately start applying to live positions on the platform. Employers are encouraged to submit their details to stay informed and be among the first to post jobs when the employer side of the platform officially launches.

To get started or learn more about this innovative new platform, visit candyees.co.za or follow Candyees on social media.