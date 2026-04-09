New CEO appointed at Technology Innovation Agency

Dr Titus Mathe, the new CEO of the Technology Innovation Agency. (Image: Supplied)

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) has appointed Dr Titus Mathe as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective 1 April.

Mathe replaces Ismail Abdoola, who held the CEO role in an acting capacity.

In a statement, the agency says it looks forward to a new chapter of leadership, partnerships and tangible innovation outcomes as it carries out its objectives, as outlined in the National Development Plan.

Furthermore, under new leadership, the agency plans to continue to fulfil its mission of nurturing a national system of innovation.

TIA board chairperson Loyiso Tyira states: “We welcome Dr Mathe to lead the TIA, and are confident his leadership, strategic insight and innovation systems-level understanding will guide the TIA into its next phase, TIA 2.0.

“Dr Mathe’s proven ability to reposition public institutions, mobilise partnerships and deliver measurable impact, closely aligns with the national agenda for innovation, industrialisation and inclusive growth. His appointment marks the beginning of a prosperous era for the TIA.”

The TIA is an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, with a mandate to invest in and support innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs to commercialise their technology innovations. The agency also has programmes that provide non-financial support to innovators and small, medium and micro enterprises.

Last year, its newly-appointed board established a TIA 2.0 strategy that includes aligning SA’s innovation and skills development agendas to address challenges such as unemployment, youth inclusion and economic transformation.

According to the agency, Mathe brings extensive leadership experience across industry, research, innovation, governance and public sector transformation.

His career demonstrates a mix of technical expertise, strategic leadership and execution capabilities, having held senior leadership roles at Eskom and working at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Sappi Saiccor and SA Cyanamid.

He also previously served as CEO of the South African National Energy Development Institute.

Mathe comments: “The TIA plays an important role in de- risking innovation, unlocking value from publicly-funded research, and transforming research into commercially viable products, companies and industries that promote inclusive economic growth and job creation.

“I am enthusiastic about the TIA 2.0 strategy, which positions the agency as an implementor in South Africa’s innovation ecosystem, a catalyst for research commercialisation, enterprise development and national development outcomes.”