New channel partnership to bolster certificate life cycle management in SA

New channel partnership looks to address the challenge of shortening certificate lifespans.

Sectigo, a global provider of digital certificates and automated certificate life cycle management (CLM), and Altron Security, provider of holistic identity and digital security solutions in SA, announced a strategic channel partnership.

According to a statement released by the companies, this collaboration enables Altron Security to leverage Sectigo's cloud-native CLM solutions to strengthen its digital certificate management offering and “ultimately mitigate the risk of business outages due to mismanaged certificates, improve overall security and help future proof businesses for the quantum era”.

Sectigo’s acquisition of the Entrust public certificate business has established a direct partnership with Altron Security, ensuring the continued provision of trusted CLM solutions for transitioning Entrust customers.

The companies say with the exponential growth in digital certificate usage, the industry faces a significant challenge: the shortening of certificate lifespans.

“The shift from 398-day certificate renewals to 47-day poses substantial risks for organisations lacking an automation strategy for their PKI environments. Through this partnership, Altron Security can now offer Sectigo’s flagship product, Sectigo Certificate Manager, which delivers the necessary automation and security to prevent certificate lapses, ensuring businesses stay compliant and secure in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Jairo Fraile, VP of global partner sales at Sectigo, said: "We look forward to collaborating with Altron Security as we expand our footprint in South Africa. This partnership reinforces our dedication to providing trusted and compliant SSL/TLS certificates and PKI solutions."

Andrew Whittaker, MD of Altron Security, added: “Sectigo's significant presence in the CA/Browser Forum underscores its commitment to upholding the highest security standards, ensuring the delivery of trusted and compliant SSL/TLS certificates. With the shortening of certificate lifespans and increasing security challenges presented by the quantum era, this partnership allows us to provide advanced CLM solutions to the market, empowering businesses to navigate evolving cyber security demands confidently.”