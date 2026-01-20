New CIO to facilitate digital Parliament

Unathi Thosago, new CIO of Parliament.

Unathi Thosago has been appointed as the new chief information officer (CIO) for Parliament, effective early January.

The appointment process was conducted by recruitment firm Revolution Human Capital.

In a statement, the recruiter says Thosago’s appointment is testament to the critical role of strategic executive search in building a state that is secure, transparent and ready for the future.

“Our firm was tasked with a mission that extended far beyond filling an executive role. We were entrusted with identifying the individual who would become the chief architect of trust for one of the nation's most pivotal institutions,” says Nonkululo Maqungo, CEO of Revolution Human Capital.

“In an era defined by cyber threats, demands for transparency and the digital expectation of citizens, Parliament’s CIO is no longer a background technical manager but a frontline custodian of democratic engagement and security .”

With a two-decade-long career, Thosago is tasked with the mandate of transforming Parliament’s digital infrastructure from a supportive utility into a proactive engine for democratic enablement, according to the company.

“The task ahead is about building a digital Parliament that is both impenetrably secure and intuitively open,” Thosago states.

“We have the chance to architect systems that empower lawmakers, safeguard the integrity of the legislative process, and, most critically, invite every South African to participate. This is about leveraging technology not just for efficiency, but for deeper accountability and connection.”

Maqungo concludes: “This was a search for a leader who could translate technology strategy into democratic integrity. Ms Unathi Thosago is that leader who understands that every system fortified, every platform simplified, and every innovation implemented directly strengthens public trust.

“Placing her at the helm is a powerful declaration that Parliament is prioritising its digital sovereignty and futureproofing its service to the nation.”