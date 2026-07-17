New coding, robotics lab to empower 650 learners

Car manufacturer Isuzu Motors South Africa hands over AI, coding and robotics lab to a Motherwell primary school.(Image: Supplied)

Car manufacturer Isuzu Motors South Africa has set up a nearly R2 million new artificial intelligence ( AI ), coding and robotics lab at Khulile Primary School in Motherwell, Gqeberha.

This, in line with efforts to ensure young learners at the school are equipped with future-ready digital skills to participate in a technology-driven economy.

In a statement, Isuzu Motors says the new lab, delivered in partnership with Sifiso EdTech through Future Nation Foundation, will empower 650 school learners from grades R to seven.

It is the second AI, coding and robotics lab to be set up by the automaker in Gqeberha.

Through practical exposure to coding, robotics and AI, learners will develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills. Educators will receive comprehensive South African Council for Educators-endorsed training to effectively integrate coding and robotics into classroom learning, says the statement.

“This initiative reflects our belief that preparing young people for the future starts with access today,” says Nandi Matomela, department executive: corporate affairs at Isuzu Motors South Africa.

“As industries continue evolving through digital transformation and automation, every learner deserves the opportunity to develop the skills needed to participate meaningfully in tomorrow’s economy.”

The opening was also attended by the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE’s) deputy minister Dr Reginah Mhaule.

The DBE has been piloting a coding and robotics curriculum across schools in the country and has stated its commitment to expanding access to it and strengthening STEM education.

The lab features robotics kits, tablets, laptops and a customised computer laboratory. The programme also creates early awareness of career pathways in engineering, software development, mechatronics, automation and AI.

“Coding, robotics and AI are no longer future concepts, they are already shaping the world our learners are growing into today,” comments Dr Sizwe Nxasana, founder and CEO of Sifiso EdTech.

“By introducing these skills at primary school level, we are helping learners build confidence, creativity and critical thinking, while opening doors to the careers and opportunities of tomorrow.”

For long-term and sustainable impact, the programme includes intensive educator development covering robotics implementation, programming structures, sensors and actuators, troubleshooting techniques and classroom integration.

Teachers will also benefit from ongoing mentorship, virtual learning support and collaborative educator networks to strengthen the sustainable delivery of coding and robotics education.

“This AI, coding and robotics lab and programme opens a world of possibilities for our learners,” says Linda Nonxuba, principal at Khulile Primary School.

“It gives them access to opportunities and skills that many children in underserved communities have traditionally been excluded from. We are excited to see our learners develop the confidence and knowledge needed to compete in a rapidly changing digital world.”