New consortium to build ‘thriving’ gaming ecosystem in SA

AfriGames Consortium wants to shift SA’s gaming industry from consumer to producer.

A collective of entities wants to put SA’s gaming industry on a global stage by creating a space for training, employment and producing gaming titles that compete internationally.

The newly-formed AfriGames Consortium is aimed at developing the South African gaming industry, revealed consortium lead and spokesperson Raymond Ledwaba.

It was officially unveiled last night at the Goethe-Institut SA, in Johannesburg, with stakeholders from the gaming industry, education and training, as well as government, in attendance.

It is made up of consulting services firm and gaming ecosystem developer ITThynk Gaming, which is headed by Ledwaba; Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct; Africa Games Week; education and training provider Academy of Digital Arts; digital creative skills organisation Leaders in Motion Academy (LIMA); and German-based SpielFrabique.

It is funded through the National Treasury-managed grant programme Jobs Fund, EOH and Absa, with strategic partners such as the communications and sport, arts and culture departments.

To get off the ground, the consortium has secured R12.9 million funding from Treasury’s Jobs Fund initiative. This figure has been matched by consortium members, valuing the project at R25.8 million.

As a result, the consortium aims to develop six SMMEs, create 152 jobs and train 121 young people in the local gaming sector over the next two years, said Ledwaba.

He stressed the importance of investment in the South African gaming industry, saying: “As beneficiaries of start-up funding from EOH, which gave us a runway to begin our game production, we recognise how their investment can help us add further value to the gaming industry.”

“As an emerging force in the gaming industry, we are thrilled to join this consortium, which aims to elevate the industry to new heights,” added Joy Mawela, head of digital content at Tshimologong.

“This project will unlock funding from global investors, support our growth into a commercially-viable business, and help us discover opportunities for sustainability and market growth.”

The South African gaming industry has notched up a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% since 2020.

Ledwaba said the consortium wants to lead SA to be a key player in the creation of African video games that are household names, competing with international titles such as FIFA, Minecraft, Fortnite and Roblox.

“We are a continent of rich storytelling and culture, but we’re not a key player. South Africa alone has more than 26 million gamers, yet we don’t have a producer-centric gaming economy.

“Nearly all of the R7 billion generated in our local gaming market goes overseas. Globally, gaming generates more than R3.5 trillion in revenue, and South Africa’s role remains largely that of a consumer.

“We believe we can build a company that commercialises African-inspired games for local and global audiences.”

The consortium, led by ITThynk Gaming, will drive the development of SA’s gaming ecosystem through various specialised roles, said Ledwaba.

ITThynk Gaming, through its subsidiary Disputed People, will focus on game development, bringing to market an adventure game titled “Khamani, The Lion of Summer”. The Academy of Digital Arts will be dedicated to game development education and training, while Spielfabrique will professionalise both the skills and businesses emerging from the project, to add a layer of global competitiveness.

Tshimologong will incubate game development SMMEs, providing them with the necessary support to thrive in the sector. LIMA is producing a documentary that captures the consortium’s journey in building SA’s gaming ecosystem, while Africa Games Week will help to enhance market access and visibility for the industry.

“The AfriGames Consortium is built on collaboration. Together with our partners, we have a vision to build capacity for the industry, develop SMMEs, open up market access and grow an audience for South African games.

“We aim to change the narrative by ensuring Africans become game producers, not just consumers,” Ledwaba concluded.

The consortium invites industry and government members to join the quest to develop, unearth and commercialise the gaming industry.