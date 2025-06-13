New features in Splynx 5.1 make it easier to run ISP businesses in SA

Splynx has announced the general availability of Splynx 5.1, the latest update to its comprehensive billing and network management platform designed specifically for internet service providers (ISPs) and wireless internet service providers (WISPs). The new release focuses heavily on automation, reducing manual administrative tasks, improving customer self-service capabilities and enhancing security for multi-tenant environments.

Linked Accounts for simplified customer management.

Managing multiple customer accounts can be challenging, particularly for families and businesses. Splynx 5.1 introduces Linked Accounts, allowing ISPs to consolidate multiple sub-accounts under a single primary account. Depending on the mode (Aggregated or Independent Billing), the main account either manages all payments or only observes the billing process and manages sub-account services.

Self-service for sub-accounts.

The Customer Portal provides centralised management, enabling main account holders to monitor usage, manage services (pause, resume or change plans) and make payments seamlessly.

Service Cancellation and Auto-Refund.

Additionally, Service Cancellation with Auto-Refunds allows services to be cancelled mid-cycle, automatically generating credit notes for unused periods and significantly simplifying refund management.

Splynx 5.1 enhances network security for multi-tenant environments with multiple Pre-Shared Keys (mPSK) support. This feature enables ISPs to provide unique WiFi keys for individual tenants, devices or groups while broadcasting a single SSID. Centralised management through RADIUS integration simplifies the assignment, revocation and monitoring of keys without additional infrastructure or complexity.

Advanced Network Security with Multiple PSK.

Ideal for multi-dwelling units, campuses and apartment complexes, mPSK eliminates the common security vulnerabilities associated with single shared keys. If credentials are compromised, only one user's access is affected, preserving overall network integrity.

Enhanced customer interaction via Chat and WhatsApp integration.

Splynx 5.1 significantly upgrades customer support capabilities with advanced chat integration, particularly via WhatsApp. Key improvements include:

Canned responses: Preconfigured replies that agents can quickly insert to standardise support communication.

Dynamic message templates: Automatically populate messages with customer-specific information, reducing manual edits and potential errors.

Improved notification management: Configurable alerts and granular mute controls streamline workflows without disrupting agent productivity.

Integrated and streamlined Inventory into Scheduling to simplify linking inventory to tasks and updating status based on task flow.

The new release integrates Inventory Management directly into Scheduling, enhancing task-based equipment handling. Technicians can now link, manage and track hardware directly within tasks in real-time. Automated status updates ensure accurate stock levels and simplify hardware logistics, resulting in fewer installation delays and improved service delivery.

Automatic DNS blocking feature that redirects non-paying customers to a custom landing page to pay and restore access quickly.

Splynx 5.1 introduces automated DNS blocking for overdue accounts. Customers with unpaid invoices are automatically redirected to a customisable landing page, guiding them clearly and efficiently through payment processes to swiftly restore service. This feature significantly reduces manual interventions, supports timely cashflow and enhances customer experience.

New Admin Portal login page.

The update also includes a refreshed design for both Admin and Customer Portals, emphasising enhanced branding capabilities. The new portal layouts offer customisable spaces to showcase ISP-specific branding and messaging, transforming the login experience into a meaningful customer engagement touchpoint.

New Customer Portal login page.

Other key improvements include the ability to send and sign documents outside Splynx, automatic invoice generation for new services, automated adjustments to tax rates, granular permissions for inventory management, enhanced Office 365 OAuth2 authentication.

Ability to share contracts outside the product, allowing leads to sign contracts without requiring a customer portal.

Splynx 5.1 is available immediately. Existing customers with active licences can upgrade at no additional cost by contacting support@splynx.com. New customers can begin a 15-day free trial to experience these latest enhancements firsthand with no commitment.

For complete details on all features and improvements, refer to the official release notes.