New FPB council members appointed

New members of the Film and Publication Board’s council will serve for a five-year term.

The Film and Publication Board’s (FPB’s) nine-member council has been officially appointed for a five-year term, communications minister Solly Malatsi has announced.

The new members are: Lungelo Dhladhla Nxele, Mariann Maartens, Ditaba Lucy Maraka, Dr Phosa Jan Mashangoane, Zandile Gail Mpungose, Dr Seithati Maria Motebang, advocate Lindelwa Ndziba, Melanie Roy and professor Siyasanga Tyali.

Tyali has been appointed as chairperson, says the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), while Nxele will serve as deputy chairperson.

“The new council possesses the expertise required to enhance governance and strategic oversight at the FPB. The council members represent the type of ethical and capable leadership needed to steer the board through a period of unprecedented technological advancements and content development,” comments Malatsi.

“I am confident their governance experience in both the public and private sector will ensure they maintain stability of strategic leadership within the FPB, exercise oversight over its executive leadership, and offer the necessary support to build a well-governed and sustainable state enterprise that executes its mandate effectively.”

The FPB is one of the entities under Malatsi’s DCDT portfolio, serving as the official content-classification authority for films, games and certain publications for public distribution.

Its council’s mandate has been expanded to include regulating online content, with the aim of protecting children and vulnerable citizens.

“The FPB plays a key role in protecting the digital dignity of children, raising awareness about online safety and working with law enforcement agencies to fight cyber crimes,” adds the minister.

“I urge the new council and the executive leadership to strengthen their processes and capacity to tackle online harms.”

He called on the council to steer the FBP towards “proactive awareness” programmes and effective interventions to protect South Africans from online harms, in particular children and vulnerable groups.

The minister thanked outgoing chairperson Zama Mkosi and the previous council for their work during their term and for continuing to oversee the entity for an extended period until the new council was appointed.