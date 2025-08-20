Malatsi seeks candidates to serve on FPB council

The communications minister seeks suitably qualified individuals to serve on the FPB’s board.

Solly Malatsi, minister of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), is inviting the public to nominate potential candidates to serve on the council of the Film and Publication Board (FPB).

The FPB is one of the entities under the DCDT’s portfolio, serving as the official content-classification authority for films, games and certain publications for public distribution.

Additionally, the board’s mandate has been expanded to include regulating online content, with the aim of protecting children and vulnerable citizens.

In the call for nominations, the ministry says appointed persons will serve as members of the council on a part-time basis for a period not exceeding five years, subject to annual performance assessments.

Remuneration, including allowances, will be determined in accordance with the approved guidelines issued by the minister.

“To fulfil the oversight mandate and advance the FPB’s objectives, candidates must bring a diverse range of skills, knowledge and experience essential for the governance of a public institution. Candidates must demonstrate leadership rooted in integrity, transparency, responsibility, accountability, fairness and competence.”

Candidates must have experience in community development, education, psychology, religion, law, drama, literature, communications science, photography, cinematography, gender matters and children’s rights, according to the statement.

Additional competencies that will be desirable for strategic oversight of the FPB include finance and related fields (preferably a chartered accountant with experience on public sector audit committees), ICT and digital transformation, corporate governance, IT governance, and ethics, stakeholder engagement, and public sector finance (Public Finance Management Act).

Candidates must also have at least eight years of experience at senior or executive management level and have served on boards or board committees of companies or state-owned entities or organisations like the FPB for five years or more.

“In recognition of the importance of youth participation in public institutions, consideration will also be given to candidates under the age of 35 who have a strong track record in advocacy, activism, governance, or professional work related to the FPB's mandate.”

Applications must include a detailed CV and a motivation letter explaining suitability for the board. In the case of nominations, a confirmation of interest by the nominated individual is required, certified copies of academic qualifications and a certified copy of ID, as well as disclosure of any conflicts of interest.

Written nominations must be addressed to the director-general of the DCDT. Alternatively, applications can be sent via e-mail to nedappointmentfpb@dcdt.gov.za.

For enquiries, e-mail Ptsolo@dcdt.gov.za or jmasango@dcdt.gov.za.

The closing date for applications is 29 August.

To access the nomination form, click here.