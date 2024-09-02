Allegations surface amid FPB CEO’s precautionary suspension

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. (Image source: DCDT)

Communications minister Solly Malatsi is allowing the Film and Publication Board (FPB) to probe the allegations that led to the precautionary suspension of the entity’s CEO.

Last month, ITWeb reported the FPB council had placed CEO Dr Mashilo Boloka on precautionary suspension until further notice. The FPB did not divulge reasons for the suspension, only saying that it is giving this matter urgent attention and requesting patience in allowing due process to take its course.

However, subsequent to his suspension, ITWeb received communication alleging multiple grievances against the CEO, including those contained in a six-page letter purportedly sent to the communications minister.

The letter − requesting the “urgent intervention” of the minister − highlights concerns regarding the state of affairs at the FPB and seeks a “thorough explanation” for the appointment of Boloka as CEO.

Other claims made in this letter, which ITWeb has in its possession, include that the CEO instituted a “unilateral restructuring/interim structure” upon his arrival at the entity in 2022. It also questions the number of “international trips” he has taken during his tenure.

There are further allegations of a “hostile work culture” that has led to staff attrition, with claims of “illegal appointments” as well as allowing the classification unit to be understaffed as classifiers’ contracts lapsed.

It was also claimed the FPB lost its clean audit status for the 2023/24 financial year, with blame placed on the CEO’s leadership style.

In a short response to ITWeb, the minister confirms he has been informed about the CEO’s suspension. However, he did not confirm receipt of the letter.

“The FBP board notified the minister of the suspension of the CEO following various allegations which were levelled against him. These allegations were shared with the minister,” says the ministry.

“As is naturally the case with any suspension, an investigation initiated by the board will now take place.

“For any other comment, contact the FBP board, since some of these are operational matters.”

Asked about the allegations levelled against him, Boloka wouldn’t be drawn to comment, briefly stating: “These are matters that are subject to an investigation by the council.” He noted he will await the council’s final decision on the matter.

Film and Publication Board CEO Dr Mashilo Boloka was placed on precautionary suspension last month. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

One of the 11 entities under the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) portfolio, the FPB is the official content-classification authority for films, games and certain publications.

The FPB’s mandate has expanded to be the digital content regulator and educator for certain online content, in line with the Films and Publications Amendment Act that came into operation on 1 March 2022.

The Act seeks to modernise laws that protect the South African public from exposure to prohibited content distributed online, as well as ensuring children are not exposed to harmful digital content.

While the FPB is often cited as one of the few DCDT entities to obtain a clean audit, in 2018, City Press reported that it was alleged the FPB council was keeping two reports concerning governance and human resources issues at the entity under the carpet.

The newspaper reported that sources claimed the council was “aiding an exodus of senior staffers by interfering with management’s operations, not fielding best-suited candidates for its chief executive position and fixating on overseas trips”.

A letter written by FPB staff, making similar claims, was sent to then-communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

At the time, an FPB spokesperson reportedly denied all of the allegations and insisted the FPB follows its governing Act and has not been found wanting by the Auditor-General.