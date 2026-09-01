New Google SecOps opportunities for partners across Africa

Google bridges the gap between cloud infrastructure teams and the SOC. (Image source: iStock)

Digicloud Africa, Google’s enablement partner in Africa and the exclusive distributor of Google Security Operations (SecOps) across Africa, is actively recruiting new partners to take advantage of the ‘massive’ Google SecOps opportunity.

Chris Richardson, Head of Cloud Strategy at Digicloud Africa, says Google SecOps offers significant growth opportunities for MSPs and MSSPs across the continent.

Richardson says: “Google SecOps is a huge opportunity for Google partners in general, because Google's made it a lot easier for them to become security proficient. We are growing the Google SecOps partner opportunity for MSPs and MSSPs across Africa, and are currently onboarding, training and enabling new partners, getting them up and running and helping them develop opportunities to acquire new customers.”

Google SecOps is a cloud-native platform that merges a specialised security information and event management (SIEM), security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), and Mandiant threat intelligence powered by Google AI.

Built on core Google infrastructure to help enterprises ingest, analyse and search massive volumes of security telemetry, Google SecOps stands out in the market because it is cloud and vendor-agnostic, Richardson says. Google is also a recognised security industry leader, listed as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, and is also named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Incident Response 2025 Vendor Assessment.

Growing demand

Richardson says demand for Google SecOps is growing fast among businesses of all sizes: “There are a variety of ‘flavours’, contract values and add-ons, so organisations across the board are adopting it. We have banks and large commercial entities using Google end-to-end, and we have recently seen a huge uptake by SME customers as well as partners, because they're seeing the value it can bring to them,” he says.

“Whether they're running SaaS-based applications, whether they're running on-premises or cloud, it really doesn't matter. The product stack integrates into thousands of different variables for different customers.”

The big partner opportunity

Google SecOps offers compelling value for partners, Richardson says. “Google SecOps is a margin-rich opportunity for partners to add value for customers and grow their business. They are able to provide SIEM and SOC services without the huge upfront investment.”

He notes that Google is constantly innovating, and is particularly responsive in terms of adding functionality that partners and users need. “What's even better is they're making it cost-effective. You often see when vendors add new functionality, their price goes up, but we're not seeing that with Google. This means that partners can give customers one-year and three-year contracts at fixed pricing, and that they get the added benefit of the functionality upgrades over that three-year period,” he says. “And the ability for partners to wrap it and to make it their own is the secret sauce.”

Richardson says that resellers pitching Google’s integrated stack can move the conversation away from ‘buying another security tool’ to ‘modernising security operations’. He highlights benefits such as eliminating alert fatigue. By applying Mandiant threat intelligence to Google Security Command Center (SCC) findings and correlating them in Google SecOps, the system filters out noise. End-users only see high-fidelity, validated threats, saving analysts time.

Google also bridges the gap between cloud infrastructure teams and the SOC, which traditionally uses SIEM tools, creating silos. Google SecOps gives both teams a shared, single source of truth for cloud risks and active threats.

Google SecOps also enables automated defence at cloud scale, with its SOAR capabilities allowing end-users to automate responses to Google SCC findings, reducing their mean time to respond from days or hours down to seconds.

Richardson notes that Google offers unrivalled threat intelligence: “No other cloud provider has Mandiant. Resellers can strongly position the fact that the customer's cloud environment is being defended by the same threat intelligence gathered from the frontlines of the world's largest cyber breaches.”

With Google, partners also benefit from a clear reseller pathway: if a customer starts with SCC Premium, this integration story is the perfect pathway to upsell them to SCC Enterprise or a full Google SecOps (Chronicle) deployment, unlocking major recurring service opportunities for managed detection and response (MDR).

For more information on reseller partner opportunities, mail info@digicloud.africa.