New GSMA collaboration champions digital literacy

MWC25 Barcelona: The GSM Association (GSMA) has partnered with the N50 Project, to tackle digital poverty and bridge the digital divide.

The partnership was announced at this year’s MWC Barcelona, formerly Mobile World Congress Barcelona, currently under way in Spain.

Led by GSMA Advance – the GSMA’s educational division – the new skills training initiative will offer over 100 fully-sponsored scholarships to individuals and communities worldwide, providing access to specialised digital training resources and educational courses.

According to the mobile industry body, through the scholarships, applicants will further their knowledge through GSMA Advance’s curriculum, which is centred on the latest advancements in mobile technology.

Speaking at MWC25 Barcelona, Dr Drew MacFarlane, head of GSMA Advance, said: “Digital connectivity is no longer a privilege − it’s crucial for future societal development.

“Our partnership with the N50 Project marks a significant step in strengthening skills and professional development within the mobile and telecoms industry. By equipping individuals and communities with industry-specific knowledge and tools, we are practically taking steps to close the digital divide, while also driving innovation, economic growth and long-term sustainability within the mobile ecosystem.”

Daniel Gutwein, N50 Project CEO, added: “At the N50, we are committed to eliminating digital poverty by bringing connectivity, technology and opportunity to all communities. Through this collaboration with the GSMA, we are not only expanding access but also equipping individuals with critical workforce development skills.”

With over 3.4 billion of the global population still unconnected, the initiative is in line with efforts to accelerate connectivity and address digital barriers.

The GSMA notes 90% of the unconnected population lives in areas with available coverage but are not making use of it. These are the people that fall into what is termed the ‘usage gap’ and is the product of several barriers, including affordability issues, a lack of digital skills and literacy, concerns around security and the lack of relevant or localised content.

The initiative aims to unlock the full power of connectivity by promoting collaboration across industries, governments and local communities.

“Greater connectivity in underprivileged areas can yield transformative benefits, including better healthcare access, high-quality educational opportunities, improved agricultural practices and greater financial inclusion.

“By raising standards, addressing skills gaps and ensuring access to high-quality learning opportunities, the GSMA and the N50 Project aim to democratise digital access and create a more equitable global digital landscape,” stated the industry body.