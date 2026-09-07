New initiative helps women rebuilding after GBV prepare for work, economic independence

Alison Kadangwe, Project Manager at Change Logic.

Change Logic and Ladies of Hope hosted the first Change, In Her Hands activation on Friday, 4 September 2026, working with 11 women as they prepare for their next professional or economic opportunity.

The programme began as a Women’s Month idea focused on practical workplace preparation. It has since grown into an ongoing initiative aimed at helping women build professional confidence, prepare for work and gain access to networks and opportunities that can support greater economic independence.

The 4 September session included practical support such as interview preparation and professional headshots, alongside a range of workplace-readiness and confidence-building activities. South African country artist Cordelia Louise joined the women to share a message of inspiration and motivation, bringing a personal and uplifting element to a day centred on rebuilding confidence and recognising the possibilities ahead.

A number of service providers, professionals and brands have come on board to contribute their time, expertise and resources to the day, including MUD Cosmetics, Mina Cup, Nicci Boutiques, Alichestitches, Ethereal Candle Crafters, Soul Souvlaki Rosebank, Eve Image, Elden Social Workers and Werkie.co.za. Top Employers Institute extended that support into the surrounding community by sponsoring a local hairstylist from the Ennerdale area to style each woman’s hair ahead of her professional headshot. The contribution not only helped the women look and feel confident for their photographs but also ensured that the investment made through the initiative supported a local service provider.

Support for Change, In Her Hands also extended beyond formal partnerships. Members of the public, many with no previous connection to Change Logic or Ladies of Hope, responded to the call by donating workplace-appropriate clothing and personally purchasing toiletries and other essentials for the women’s gift bags. The women also received products generously gifted by Shiseido, Issey Miyake and Sol de Janeiro, including Shiseido skincare, Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey fragrance and Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. These contributions reflected the spirit at the heart of the initiative: that everyone has something they can give, whether it is their time, expertise, network, resources or simply a willingness to help.

“Change, In Her Hands started with a simple idea: access,” said Natania Pio, Head of Marketing and Communications at Change Logic. “We often take for granted the knowledge, skills, resources and networks we have around us every day. Not everyone has the same access. This initiative is about opening up those networks and seeing what can happen when we share what we already have.”

Ladies of Hope supports women recovering from GBV through a six-month programme focused on safety and rebuilding. Change, In Her Hands was created to complement that work through six-monthly workplace-readiness sessions, recruitment support, mentorship and employer connections.

The initiative also sought to mobilise wider support for Ladies of Hope and its longer-term capacity. The home can currently accommodate 11 women at a time, with Change, In Her Hands working towards raising R50 000 to help double this capacity to 22 beds. Funds raised will go directly to Ladies of Hope to support additional bunk beds, essential household items and the everyday needs of the women in its care. Donations can be made via the campaign’s BackaBuddy page.