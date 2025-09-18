New initiative targets AI, cyber security capacity-building

The Nelson Mandela University and Google.org programme will help 100 students to build cyber security and AI capacity.

Nelson Mandela University, in partnership with Google.org, has introduced a seminar programme to boost students’ cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

The Digital Ubuntu: Cyber Security/AI Seminars will run over two years, with a target to help 100 students.

Funded by Google.org, the initiative is being rolled out by the Mandela University Africa Hub for Youth Entrepreneurship and Social Innovation, according to a statement. The university is also collaborating with the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development, where local community organisations in Gqeberha have been identified for student placement.

Dr Thobekani Lose, director of the Hub, comments: “This seminars programme focuses on addressing the national concern of unemployment, while simultaneously creating opportunities for our students/graduates to gain cyber security and AI skills, and practical workplace experience. The programme encourages transdisciplinary integration of cyber security/AI awareness.”

Participating students will be selected from faculties like engineering, the built environment and technology, humanities, law, science, business and economic sciences.

Over a two-year period, the Mandela University Africa Hub will run winter and summer seminars to train the selected students in specific cyber security and AI courses. The students will then be placed as interns in targeted local community organisations.

“The focus of these placements will be on preventing cyber attacks in the partner organisations,” adds Lose.

“As the rate of technology usage increases, so does our exposure to cyber security threats. The people who are using these technologies have become the new targets for cyber criminals.

“That is why we found it important as a university to embrace the opportunity presented by Google.org to train our students with necessary cyber security skills. We are happy to have this programme, which contributes towards student and societal upliftment.”

Mandela University deputy vice-chancellor Luthando Jack highlights that the Mandela University Africa Hub is committed to addressing SA’s persistent challenges of unemployment, inequality and poverty, noting the need for targeted interventions for high-quality job growth and economic opportunities.

“This programme focuses on creating economically resilient and dynamic job opportunities and training programmes for youth that will drive an innovative and productive future for the continent,” he states.

Google.org indicates that Mandela University is one of two universities in Africa chosen for the programme, which is being implemented in countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Through this initiative, universities are supported in building a diverse workforce needed to help the most vulnerable organisations in their regions to prevent potential cyber attacks.”