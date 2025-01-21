New MD at the helm of Nordex Energy SA

Robert Timmers is the new MD of Nordex Energy SA.

The Nordex Group has appointed Robert Timmers as the new managing director of Nordex Energy South Africa (NESA), the company announced in a statement.

Timmers returns to SA after leading Nordex Australia as MD for eight years. In Australia, he oversaw the supply and commissioning of a 1GW wind farm project – the company’s largest wind energy project.

His return comes as NESA is managing 631MW of projects under construction in the Eastern and Northern Cape, in addition to its operational 1.1GW plants, according to the renewable energy firm.

While the local market faces notable challenges, such as limited resources to support the growing pipeline of wind energy projects, the new MD views these complexities as opportunities for strategic optimisation.

“Returning home to South Africa is both a professional and personal milestone for me,” says Timmers. “I am excited to contribute to the country’s growing economy as it transitions to a clean energy future.

“South Africa is at a pivotal moment in its renewable energy journey, and I look forward to leveraging Nordex's global expertise to unlock new opportunities for sustainable energy growth.”

With over a decade of experience in the wind energy sector, Timmers holds a post-graduate diploma in accounting and Bachelor of Business Science in accounting and finance from the University of Cape Town.

The firm says his extensive expertise in financial management, operations and strategic planning bodes well for his new role.

Reflecting on global trends in wind energy, he highlights his vision for SA’s renewable energy sector, saying, “With wind projects globally increasing in size and complexity, I see an opportunity to leverage the experience gained in our Australian projects, where project-specific optimisations dramatically increased value for customers.”

Javier Ojanguren, vice-president for Spain, APAC and Africa at Nordex Group, comments: “As South Africa accelerates its clean energy ambitions, Robert’s leadership will further solidify Nordex Energy SA’s role as a trusted renewable energy partner, delivering value-driven solutions and driving innovation to meet the country’s growing energy demands.”