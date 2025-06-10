New MVNO from Stadio targets students

Stadio Connect aims to tackle data costs for students and staff.

Private higher education provider Stadio has launched Stadio Connect, its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering.

According to a statement, it targets Stadio students and staff, offering low mobile data rates, as well as data-free access to certain Stadio resources.

CIO Merwe Roux says Stadio Connect is available at campuses nationwide to connect students and campus staff.

Access will be further rolled out to Stadio distance learning students in the second semester of the 2025 academic year, and then to family and friends of Stadio students and staff.

“Our vision is to empower the nation by widening access to quality higher education, and through Stadio Connect, we aim to eliminate the cost of data as a barrier to quality higher education,” says Roux.

“A common theme in feedback from the annual student survey is the high cost of data and challenges students face in accessing online learning resources. We believe that in the digital world we live in, education needs to use technology to support and advance our students’ learning experiences and set them up for success in the 21st century, so we set out to find a way to make that technology more accessible.”

South Africa’s MVNO landscape is continuously growing, with new players offering competitive pricing and flexible plans without the same level of investment required by traditional mobile network operators. Banks, insurance firms and major retailers have also rolled out MVNO offerings.

With Stadio Connect, students each receive a free SIM or eSIM upon registration (one free SIM card per person). The SIM card is preloaded with non-expiry data, airtime and SMSes. Users need to RICA their SIM, which can be done through an ICASA-compliant WhatsApp process or via the helpdesk.

“We have partnered with megsApp, which has a back-to-back agreement in place with MTN,” says Roux. “We have full access to the MTN network, as well as robust support channels, ensuring our community can stay connected, wherever they are.”

Users can port their existing number to the Stadio Connect network, or get a new number, and purchase additional SIM cards beyond their first free one. This will also give them access to the Stadio Connect app, to buy data bundles, as well as data, voice, SMS and specials.

“We’re working on zero-rating our key Stadio websites and platforms, like Canvas, mySTADIO and Q-Desk, so students using the network can access their learning materials, administration tools and support systems without using paid data,” says Roux. “While joining the network is completely optional, we’ve had a good uptake from students.”