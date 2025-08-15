New online resource to gauge govt reform progress

Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa.

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has introduced an online platform to monitor and assess the progress of key government reforms that impact business and economic growth.

The BLSA is an independent association that represents the interests of major corporations in the country, engaging key players in South African society, including government, civil society and labour.

The BLSA Reform Tracker online tool was developed by research consultancy Krutham, says a statement.

The tracker evaluates nearly 240 reform deliverables across three categories: criminal justice, governance and economic reforms. Each reform is reviewed quarterly and scored based on its progress – whether it’s on track, facing challenges, or encountering critical obstacles.

“The tracker is a strategic tool to support government and business in understanding reform dynamics – what’s working, what’s stalled and what’s needed to unlock progress,” says Busisiwe Mavuso, BLSA CEO. “It empowers business leaders to make informed decisions based on credible, up-to-date data.”

The South African government has introduced various measures to accelerate structural reforms and support economic recovery.

In her newsletter earlier this week, Mavuso noted the significance of government reforms, saying business has invested heavily in supporting them because company success depends on a functioning state.

She also noted the public resource will enable the public and private sectors to quickly track the progress of reforms and empower everyone to work together to deliver an improved business environment.

According to the statement, the first quarterly review already reveals 26 reforms have been completed, 59 showing strong progress, 108 on track but needing attention, as well as 19 facing major obstacles.

“Significant strides have been made in electricity, financial sector and governance reforms. The BLSA will continue to survey its members quarterly to gauge reform impact and identify priority areas for business.”