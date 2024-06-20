New partnership looks to grow green economy

The Department of Science and Innovation has teamed up with Green Youth Network to support youth entrepreneurship in the green economy.

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) has partnered with not-for-profit organisation Green Youth Network (GYN) to support youth entrepreneurship in the green economy.

This, as the South African government has identified the green economy as the next frontier for job creation, with the aim to equip entrepreneurs to grow their business and empower them to create a sustainable future.

The partnership announcement comes after the DSI and GYN co-hosted the ninth annual Green Youth Indaba in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of Youth Day last week.

In a statement, the DSI says the partnership aims to highlight the critical role young people play in driving economic growth through sustainable practices.

Furthermore, it aligns with the department’s goals to address environmental challenges, while fostering job creation and economic growth.

“This partnership is dedicated to advancing youth interests and fostering sustainable skills development within the green economy in South Africa. The indaba served as a platform for young people to exchange ideas, share experiences and collaborate on innovative solutions.

“A key feature of the event was the Green Youth Innovators Pitch Competition, which showcased innovative green technology solutions developed by young entrepreneurs across South Africa. The competition served to amplify the impact of youth-led innovations, promote entrepreneurship and contribute to the growth of the green economy.”

The Green Youth Network is responsible for the advancement of youth interests and sustainable skills development in the green economy,as well as promoting education on issues relating to environmental conservation in SA.