New partnership targets women in university innovation

Executives from the Technology Innovation Agency and the Female Academic Leaders Fellowship. (Image supplied)

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) and the Female Academic Leaders Fellowship (FALF) have partnered to accelerate the commercialisation of university research and create more opportunities for women-led innovation in South Africa.

The organisations signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday during FALF Day 2026 at the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome in Johannesburg.

The agreement was signed under the theme: "Commercialisation of South African intellectual property from universities", which formed the focus of FALF Day 2026.

According to a statement, the partnership will establish a Women in Innovation Hub aimed at giving female academic leaders, researchers, postgraduate students and entrepreneurs access to innovation infrastructure, mentorship, commercialisation support, investment readiness programmes and strategic partnerships.

The initiative targets what TIA and FALF identify as “persistent barriers” that prevent university research from progressing to commercially-viable technologies, businesses and solutions.

These include limited access to funding, mentorship, industry partnerships and commercialisation expertise, with the organisations placing particular emphasis on innovations led by women.

The partnership will support women-led innovation across science, engineering, technology, health, agriculture , digital innovation and the creative industries.

FALF is a South African initiative that supports women in higher education leadership and research. It develops female academic leaders through fellowships, mentorship, capacity-building and networking opportunities.

Dr Titus Mathe, CEO of TIA, says the partnership will help move research beyond the academic environment and towards commercial and societal impact.

"Innovation only creates value when it reaches society. This partnership with the Female Academic Leaders Fellowship represents an important step towards ensuring more South African research, particularly innovations developed by women researchers and academic leaders, is translated into technologies, enterprises and solutions that address real societal challenges.

“As TIA, we are proud to partner with FALF in building an inclusive innovation ecosystem that supports the commercialisation of intellectual property, nurtures entrepreneurship and contributes to South Africa's economic growth."

The Women in Innovation Hub will be anchored within the higher education sector, with the partnership also focusing on capacity building, business incubation, technology transfer and access to funding opportunities.

Connecting universities with industry

TIA and FALF say they will seek to strengthen links between local universities, technology transfer offices, investors, innovation hubs and industry partners.

The objective is to improve the pathway from research and intellectual property development, to investment, commercialisation and market adoption.

Dr Xolelwa Zulu-Magwenyane, CEO of FALF, said the initiative is intended to create a stronger pathway from academic discovery to commercialisation and entrepreneurship.

"This partnership represents more than the signing of an agreement; it is a shared commitment to unlocking the immense innovation potential that exists within South Africa's universities.

“Together with TIA, we are creating opportunities for women academic leaders and researchers to move beyond discovery towards commercialisation, entrepreneurship and lasting societal impact.

“By strengthening collaboration across the innovation ecosystem, we are helping to ensure brilliant ideas become practical solutions that improve lives and contribute meaningfully to the country's development."