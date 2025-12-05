New possibility to monetise WiFi hotspots with Powerlynx’s direct integration with 1Voucher

Powerlynx’s direct integration with 1Voucher allows cash-only customers to make online payments for WiFi.

Monetising WiFi hotspots is simplified with the new Powerlynx feature, which offers direct integration with 1Voucher. Activation of the voucher is now processed as a payment method. Previously, 1Voucher could also be used, but only through the Netcash payment system as one of its payment options. With the new update, 1Voucher is now integrated directly into Powerlynx. The 1Voucher integration enables cash-only users to connect and pay for WiFi quickly and without friction.

WiFi hotspot management and monetisation platform

Powerlynx is a cloud-based WiFi hotspot management and monetisation platform built to simplify and unlock new business opportunities for ISPs and MSPs.

More benefits that you will find in Powerlynx:

No-code captive portal editor.

Multi-location management from one portal.

Flexible data plan configuration. You fully control your service model.

Advertising as a way to monetise public internet access.

User data collection for marketing campaigns, direct messages, analytics, re-marketing or ad targeting.

User notifications, status page for better user experience.

Integrated popular payment systems in South Africa.

Connectivity and payment limitations in the South African market

A significant digital divide exists across many regions of South Africa, where many users have limited or no access to reliable internet connectivity and digital services. The lack of digital access also restricts the use of online banking and card-based payment systems, and it creates operational barriers for WiFi vendors who rely on traditional online payment flows.

For many vendors, this creates a structural limitation when deploying WiFi hotspots, as traditional online payment flows depend on bank cards or mobile banking. As a result, vendors are unable to serve the majority of potential customers who operate on a cash-only basis, leading to revenue loss and low conversion rates.

People are connecting to public WiFi in South Africa.

Voucher-based payments have become the dominant method for digital transactions within unbanked segments in South Africa, with 1Voucher being the most widely used system, and Powerlynx now supports it natively. And now, vendors can deploy and monetise their hotspots everywhere: in towns, rural regions, etc.

How it works

When customers connect to your WiFi, they will now be able to pay for the data plans you offer, using 1Voucher. For your users, the process will look like this:

The customer chooses your WiFi and logs in via your branded splash page. The customer selects a desired data plan. The customer makes payment with 1Voucher and gets access to the WiFi.

Simple connection to WiFi flow for customers who pay with 1Voucher.

If the customer pays with a 1Voucher amount higher than the price of the data plan in Powerlynx, a new voucher code will be sent to the provided phone number.

Generate vouchers inside Powerlynx

Powerlynx also provides its own voucher generation system. Vendors can generate their own WiFi vouchers inside Powerlynx, print and sell them for cash on-site. This allows vendors to monetise hotspots in locations where customers don’t use online banking or card payments.

New 1Voucher code sent to customer when the data plan price in Powerlynx is higher.

Powerlynx is also planning to launch its reseller portal soon, which will allow businesses to create their own reseller chains for internet vouchers.

Other voucher systems

The team at Powerlynx is actively working on integrating additional voucher systems, including OTT, Flash and Blu Voucher.

Powerlynx’s direct integration with 1Voucher provides a new WiFi payment option for the South African market. And, if you want to monetise your WiFi hotspots, you can sign up for a 21-day free trial, gaining unrestricted access to this new tool and all other features.