Datanamix is an official partner of SMSFlow.

A new comparison of bulk SMS prices in South Africa has named SMSFlow as the cheapest provider reviewed. Its price of 14c per standard SMS, excluding VAT, placed it ahead of every other option included in the comparison.

SMSFlow kept the same price across all three bundle sizes reviewed, from 1 000 to 10 000 messages. At the largest bundle, its total came to R1 400 excluding VAT, which was up to R1 100 less than the most expensive provider in the comparison.

The same 14c rate at every level

The numbers were straightforward:

1 000 messages: R140 excluding VAT.

5 000 messages: R700 excluding VAT.

10 000 messages: R1 400 excluding VAT.

That 14c rate was still listed on the SMSFlow pricing page when checked on 23 July 2026.

The standout figure: R1 100

At 10 000 messages, SMSFlow's total came to R1 400 excluding VAT. Compared with the highest-priced option reviewed, that meant a difference of up to R1 100.

SMSFlow also came out cheapest at the two smaller volumes, putting it at the top of the price comparison from start to finish.

Newsday published the comparison on 21 July 2026 using publicly available prices from South African bulk SMS providers. It compared bundles of 1 000, 5 000 and 10 000 messages, based on prices checked on 15 July 2026.

In perspective

A business sending 10 000 SMS messages per month could save up to R13 200 per year by switching to SMSFlow.

SMSFlow is available through Datanamix.

Datanamix is an official partner of SMSFlow, providing bulk SMS solutions to businesses in South Africa.

SMSFlow pricing.

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