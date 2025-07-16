New product trainer to elevate technical capability at Kyocera

Venaiy Pachai. (Image: Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa)

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) has appointed Venaiy Pachai as Product Trainer, reinforcing its technical training strategy with a seasoned leader who brings nearly three decades of industry experience and a deep passion for skills development across the southern African region.

Pachai’s career began in 1996 at Panasonic Business Systems, where he progressed from workshop technician to field technician and eventually into leadership and training. His trajectory reflects both hands-on excellence and a strong commitment to knowledge sharing.

In 2011, he joined the head office of what later became PanSolutions, where he formally stepped into the role of Technical Support and Trainer. By 2020, he was promoted to Group Technical Manager, overseeing training and technical support for a network of 19 dealers across South Africa, Swaziland, Botswana, Mozambique and Namibia – supporting and mentoring over 120 technicians.

At Kyocera, Pachai’s new role as Product Trainer includes delivering technical product training, supporting knowledge transfer and developing future-ready technicians who can support Kyocera’s growing solutions offering. His appointment comes as KDZA intensifies its focus on service excellence and workforce capability to match the demands of a dynamic and competitive print and document solutions market.

“I’m very passionate about sharing knowledge, guiding learners and helping technicians become confident problem solvers,” says Pachai. “One of my proudest achievements has been mentoring learners through structured programmes and watching them grow into skilled professionals. That’s what drives me.”

Pachai holds certifications in A+, N+ and Train the Trainer, and has been honoured with several accolades throughout his career, including a 2011 Technical Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions.

His practical expertise in fault-finding, diagnosis and mechanical repair is matched by his dedication to service and mentorship. Known for his calm, methodical approach and deep technical intuition, Pachai is well-positioned to support Kyocera’s commitment to customer trust and service performance.

Outside the workplace, he enjoys fishing, camping and rebuilding cars, activities that mirror his patient, hands-on approach to work and life.

“With Pachai onboard, KDZA strengthens not only our technical training capabilities but also our commitment to building a customer-first culture grounded in continuous learning and service confidence,” says Yunus Docrat, Service Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.