New publication to showcase women of influence in SA tech industry

ITWeb Brainstorm is partnering with the Wired4Women Tech Forum on a new publication, the 100 Influential Women in Tech directory.

The first edition is planned for May 2024.

ITWeb Brainstorm's managing editor, Patricia Czakan, says the directory aims to promote inclusivity in South Africa's tech industry, encouraging women's participation at all levels.

“We hope to address the representation and visibility gap for women in tech by showcasing those who are breaking down barriers and leading the way.”

The launch of the 100 Influential Women in Tech publication underscores efforts to promote gender diversity and inclusivity in SA's tech industry, encouraging women's participation at all levels.

The 100 Influential Women in Tech directory will feature profiles of women across various sectors of the ICT industry, including in-house technologists, industry leaders, influencers, entrepreneurs and rising stars.

Applications for inclusion in the 2024 edition of the directory are open until 8 March. ITWeb Brainstorm and the Wired4Women Forum encourage individuals to submit their profiles, or nominate their colleagues for consideration.

Final selection will be made by Brainstorm's editorial team

To be considered for inclusion, or to nominate, go to: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2024/directory/index.html.