New SAOUG board to grow Africa’s Oracle community

Michele De Kreek takes over as chairperson of SAOUG, supported by Mxolisi Madi, finance director.

The South African Oracle User Group (SAOUG) has appointed a new board, with the leadership transition aimed at strengthening and expanding Africa’s Oracle user community.

The SAOUG is a professional, member-driven community that represents Oracle users across SA and the broader African continent.

It serves as an independent platform where IT professionals, database administrators, developers, architects, business leaders and Oracle partners can connect, collaborate and share practical knowledge.

As part of the global Oracle user group network, SAOUG provides a structured environment for peer-to-peer engagement, technical upskilling and thought leadership aligned to evolving Oracle technologies.

SAOUG’s core duties include facilitating knowledge-sharing through conferences, special interest groups, workshops and webinars; advocating for the interests of Oracle users; promoting best practices in enterprise systems and digital transformation; and fostering professional development within the ecosystem.

Outgoing chairperson Penelope Clarke, speaking on behalf of the previous board, reflected on the organisation’s growth and the value of its members.

“Serving the SAOUG community has been one of the greatest honours of our professional journeys. What makes this user group exceptional is its people, the passion, the generosity in sharing knowledge, and the commitment to lifting one another. As we step back from our roles, we have every confidence that the community will continue to be successful as it grows from strength to strength.”

With three board members and several volunteers, the organisation also plays a governance and stewardship role, ensuring financial sustainability, membership growth and cross-border collaboration, while strengthening Africa’s voice within the global Oracle community.

Michele De Kreek takes over as chairperson, bringing more than 20 years’ experience in enterprise transformation, Oracle programme delivery and business change leadership. She has worked extensively on aligning technology investment with business value, people and process integration.

She plans to deepen collaboration between customers, partners and industry thought leaders to reinforce SAOUG’s role as a platform for engagement and knowledge exchange.

De Kreek is supported by membership director Ahmed Jassat and finance director Mxolisi Madi.

Jassat has experience spanning Oracle Database, engineered systems and cloud infrastructure. Recognised as Africa’s first Oracle ACE, he has been active in advocacy and knowledge-sharing initiatives within the Oracle ecosystem. His focus will be on building a more inclusive and engaged membership base across the continent.

Madi brings more than two decades of ICT industry experience, including Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning, consulting and managed services leadership. He has worked across financial services, oil and gas, mining, retail and telecommunications sectors.

His governance and financial oversight experience will support SAOUG’s sustainability and growth objectives.

The new board says it aims to combine technical expertise with a people-centric approach to grow and add value to the Oracle ecosystem in Africa.

SAOUG positions itself as a community platform for Oracle users across Africa, facilitating shared learning, professional networking and collaborative innovation. Beyond a technical forum, it seeks to emphasise the human dimension of enterprise systems and digital transformation.

Looking ahead to 2026, SAOUG plans to continue strengthening its ecosystem through special interest groups, knowledge-sharing forums and collaborative learning platforms focused on evolving Oracle technologies and best practice.

The flagship SAOUG Conference 2026 will take place from 11 to 13 November in Cape Town, bringing together customers, partners, Oracle specialists and international speakers within an African context.

Membership expansion and cross-border collaboration remain strategic priorities as the organisation grows its continental footprint, it says.

SAOUG says it enters this new phase with appreciation for the foundations laid by previous leadership and a renewed commitment to expanding its community impact across Africa.