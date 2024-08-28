New board members for MTN Group Fintech, Bayobab

The new appointments align with MTN’s focus on accelerating growth, it says.

MTN Group has appointed four non-executive directors to the boards of its MTN Group Fintech and Bayobab businesses.

In a statement, the company says Herman Bosman has been appointed as independent chairman of MTN Group Fintech, with Nicky Newton-King and Nosipho Molope as new independent non-executive directors on the board.

Jens Schulte-Bockum has been appointed as non-executive chairman of Bayobab, MTN’s next-generation services company connecting Africa with digital solutions.

“Building leading fintech and digital infrastructure platforms in Africa is a key part of the Ambition 2025 strategy,” says Ralph Mupita, MTN Group president and CEO.

“These appointments align with the focus on accelerating growth, completing the structural separations and bringing in value-adding strategic partners into the shareholder bases of these businesses over the medium-term.”

Bosman has been appointed as chairman of the MTN Group Fintech board of directors, effective 1 July.

MTN notes he brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the board, having previously served as CEO of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings and RMB Holdings.

He holds BCom and LLM from the University of Johannesburg and is a chartered financial analyst, at AIMR, US.

According to MTN, his understanding of the financial services industry and strategic acumen will be invaluable in guiding its fintech strategy and operations.

Newton-King, who also serves as an independent non-executive director for MTN Group, joins the MTN Group Fintech Board as a member, effective 1 September.

A former CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Newton-King brings extensive experience in legal, business, capital markets, banking and regulation, says the company.

Molope joins the MTN Group Fintech board, effective 1 September. MTN notes Molope is experienced in MTN operations, having previously served on operating company boards across several markets, including SA, Cameroon, Uganda and Zambia.

A former CFO of the Financial Services Board in South Africa with extensive board experience with SA-listed companies, Molope will chair the Audit and Risk Committee of the Group Fintech board, MTN adds.

Schulte-Bockum, former MTN Group chief operating officer, has been appointed as chairman of Bayobab, effective 1 September.

According to the telco, Schulte-Bockum brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of digital infrastructure businesses across Europe and Africa. He has been a non-executive director of Bayobab since 2021.