New SAPVIA chairman vows to cut solar red tape

Advocate Mtho Xulu, newly-elected chairperson of SAPVIA.

As South Africa’s solar industry continues to grow, several regulatory challenges remain in place.

This is according to advocate Mtho Xulu, new chairperson of the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA), who shared his views in an e-mail interview with ITWeb.

SAPVIA recently appointed its newly-elected leadership following its annual general meeting. Xulu will work alongside returning deputy chairperson De Villiers Botha and newly-appointed treasurer Nicola Cencelli.

Xulu identified key regulatory bottlenecks, including delays in updating the Integrated Resource Plan and inefficiencies related to grid access and connection processes. He also noted that small-scale embedded generation faces obstacles, such as ambiguous registration requirements and limited capacity at the municipal and Eskom levels.

“SAPVIA is actively engaged in advocacy to streamline these regulations, enhance interdepartmental co-ordination, and promote policy certainty, creating an enabling environment for accelerated deployment and investment in solar solutions,” says Xulu.

Affordability and accessibility continue to be central goals for the industry, he notes. “Initiatives such as Eskom’s removal of residential registration fees are incredibly important.

“These developments, paired with declining costs of modules and batteries, and SAPVIA’s ongoing work to unblock regulatory barriers, are driving tangible progress towards inclusive energy access.”

Alternative financing models

The association is also partnering with development agencies to explore alternative financing models aimed at increasing uptake among lower- and middle-income households.

Xulu reflects on the sector’s progress, stating that nearly 9GW of solar PV has been installed across residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale markets over the past 15 years.

“By supporting distributed energy production, solar PV has helped mitigate the impact of load-shedding during its peak, particularly for households utilising hybrid solar PV and battery energy storage systems.

“Both utility-scale projects and small-scale embedded generation systems have boosted energy resilience, and created valuable employment opportunities within the sector, especially during construction and deployment of the technology.”

SAPVIA, he says, remains dedicated to advancing solar solutions across all market segments by shaping policy and regulatory structures that encourage widespread adoption.

Xulu states SAPVIA will continue providing market insights and practical resources to support its members and industry stakeholders. The association’s priorities include increasing uptake across the commercial, industrial and residential sectors, and supporting both public and private-led utility-scale procurement.

The organisation is also working closely with government to implement the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM), which is designed to industrialise areas of the solar value chain where the country holds competitive advantages.

According to Xulu, this is intended to boost job creation, local manufacturing and broad-based economic growth.

Enhancing member value

Xulu notes the new board is determined to reinforce SAPVIA’s role as a key player in the energy sector.

“Their immediate priorities include enhancing member value, strengthening strategic partnerships and expediting implementation of flagship policy frameworks such as SAREM. The board also aims to deepen local manufacturing capacity, drive skills development, and expand inclusive participation across the solar value chain. These efforts reflect SAPVIA’s broader commitment to a just energy transition, anchored in economic empowerment and long-term sustainability.”

The communications portfolio remains under the leadership of spokesperson Frank Spencer, supported by deputy spokespersons Antje Klauss-Vorreiter and Jonathan Frick.

The association also expressed appreciation for the continued involvement of returning committee members, noting that their experience provides continuity and institutional strength.

Mike Mangnall, managing director of PNE South Africa, has joined the board, enhancing the association’s 10-member leadership team, which includes experts from development, manufacturing, finance and policy spheres. Their appointment comes as solar energy is set to play a more prominent role in the national energy mix.

Says Xulu: “Having served as treasurer, I understand both the economic and strategic priorities of our industry. As chairperson, I am committed to ensuring SAPVIA leads the charge in policy advocacy, skills development and industry transformation to unlock solar energy's full potential.”

Outgoing chairperson Norman Moyo completed his term having positioned SAPVIA as a leading voice in South Africa’s solar sector. The association credits his leadership with achieving significant membership growth, contributing to national solar PV policy development and launching impactful skills development programmes.

"Under this new leadership, SAPVIA is positioned to not only maintain but accelerate its critical work in advancing South Africa's solar revolution. We are confident their collective expertise and energy will drive transformative progress in our sector,” says SAPVIA CEO Dr Rethabile Melamu.