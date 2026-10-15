New SonicWall unified endpoint solution fills gap in SME security market

SonicWall presents SonicWall Endpoint Security. (Image source: 123RF)

SonicWall’s new SonicWall Endpoint Security unified endpoint protection solution is now available in South Africa, giving managed service providers an opportunity to fill an urgent gap in the local SME market.

Ian Parker, Executive Manager Partnerships and Technology at leading value-added information security distributor LOOPHOLD, says the newly launched solution is purpose-built for MSPs that serve small and mid-sized businesses.

He notes: “Around one in three SMEs are expected to experience a cyber attack, and 60% of MSPs that suffer a breach never fully recover. As endpoint threats grow more advanced, MSPs and SMEs need more than basic anti-virus. Budget-conscious MSPs often pair free anti-virus with a low-cost EDR to protect margins. Many turn to low-cost, piecemeal tools to mitigate risk. However, disconnected products create blind spots and possible misconfigurations that make security tools less effective and harder to manage. In addition, many affordable endpoint tools marketed to this segment are stripped-down versions of enterprise platforms. They lack the advanced detection capabilities needed to stop today's most sophisticated threats. SonicWall Endpoint Security closes these gaps.”

SonicWall Endpoint Security is a powerful yet affordable solution combining next-generation anti-virus (NGAV) and EDR into a single, lightweight agent managed from a unified, multi-tenant console. It delivers enterprise-grade protection without overwhelming budgets or adding too much complexity.

Parker says: “SonicWall Endpoint Security delivers affordable enterprise-grade protection backed by over 30 years of threat research, and is specifically tailored for MSPs serving SMEs, with multi-tenant management and seamless integration with leading PSA, RMM and IT tools.”

Parker adds that it offers device control built in and easy integration to other SIEM and ticketing systems for streamlined work.

Its advanced threat prevention is powered by behaviour-based heuristic scanning, patented RTDMI and automated storyline responses (STAR) for precise threat hunting. With instant ransomware recovery, the solution’s one-click rollback restores compromised endpoints to a known-good state in minutes. SonicWall Endpoint Security stops known and unknown threats, collects data and enables investigation and response from a single agent. Its multi-engine detection identifies threats through signatures, heuristics and suspicious activity patterns – even before execution, and its cloud sandbox isolates and detonates suspicious files in a secure cloud environment.

SonicWall Endpoint Security offers verified protection and is VB100 listed by Virus Bulletin.

Parker says: “SonicWall EndPoint Security is available in three tiers: Advanced; Premier, which includes historic threat hunting logs; and MDR, all at competitive pricing. These tiers are designed to match how MSPs build and price their services."

Endpoint Security Advanced delivers core NGAV and EDR protection. Endpoint Security Premier adds extended telemetry retention for deeper forensic visibility. And MDR for Endpoint Security adds SonicWall's 24x7x365 SOC, managed threat hunting and best-practice-led policy management. SonicSentry MDR for SonicWall Endpoint Security eliminates alert fatigue for MSPs and includes a thorough health check review by the SonicWall SOC team for every new customer.

SonicWall Endpoint Security is available in South Africa via LOOPHOLD. Capture Client built with Sentinel One and MDR for CrowdStrike/SentinelOne/Defender are also still available.

If you are interested in learning more, reach out to one of LOOPHOLD's technical specialists, or complete a callback form at https://www.loophold.com/technology-partners/sonicwall/.