New year, new cloud: Five good reasons to switch to Huawei Cloud

Steven Chen, MD, Huawei Cloud, South Africa. (Image: Huawei Cloud)

The start of a new year is the ideal time to refresh and reinvigorate your business strategy, processes and margins. Your digital infrastructure – notably the cloud – can help you achieve these goals.

Steven Chen, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud, South Africa, notes that the Huawei Cloud ecosystem is engineered, implemented and supported to assure customer success and growth, which is why Huawei Cloud is the fastest growing public cloud service in South Africa.

Chen highlights five key reasons why leading organisations across South Africa are migrating to Huawei Cloud:

Huawei Cloud offers unique value propositions

“In addition to advanced infrastructure as a service and platform as a service capabilities, Huawei Cloud offers numerous unique value propositions," Chen says.

“Huawei Cloud offers a range of solutions that can really solve customers’ pain points, such as our intelligence operation centre solution (IOC) to help customers improve their business operation efficiency, or our big data solution to help customers grow their market share and revenues,” he says.

“We can also meet a range of sector-specific and local requirements, such as public sector data governance solutions, intelligence operations centres to manage distributed sites and workshops, advanced e-commerce platforms and AI-enabled entertainment and media platforms,” Chen says.

Huawei has a range of industry-specific solutions to meet the real requirements of customers in sectors such as government, education, retail and e-commerce, financial and fintech, and energy and transportation, supported by technical and sector-specific expertise both locally and globally.

Huawei Cloud is invested in your success

Huawei is truly committed to enabling customer success, says Chen. “We really care about every customer’s business success, and to enable it, we provide a range of services and local support to help customers optimise and modernise their application architecture and guarantee their business continuity. It is not unusual for the Huawei Cloud team to work deep into the night to help customers diagnose and resolve problems caused by systems unrelated to Huawei solutions.”

Chen says Huawei Cloud aligns with the broader Huawei approach to customer service: “Our innovative technologies and services are backed by sincere and humble service,” he says. “We really care about our customers’ success, business continuity and growth, and we are here to help them. Our engineers and consultants sit for months with customers to understand their requirements and solve their pain points.

Huawei Cloud is cost-effective

“We invest heavily in deploying our highly skilled Huawei solution architects to support our partners and work with customers, do free POCs and let them verify solutions before deployment to ensure we meet their requirements.”

Huawei Cloud is committed to helping customers reduce costs and improve efficiency across their environments with its advanced technologies and expertise, Chen says.

”Our advanced technology capabilities and broad range of solutions help customers optimise their infrastructure and operations to reduce costs,” he says.

Huawei Cloud’s competitive total cost of ownership (TCO) approach and pay-per-use model also help organisations optimise cloud spending.

More than 450-strong partner ecosystem

Huawei Cloud’s fast growing partner network serves as an extension of the Huawei Cloud team. Says Chen: “Our partners are our hands and eyes across the country. They work closely with our own sales and technical teams to understand customer requirements and ensure we meet and exceed expectations.” From enquiry to technical scope of solutions, to POC and installations, Huawei Cloud’s partners and local experts are supported by regional and HQ teams to ensure that customer requirements are clearly understood, interpreted and addressed.

Three in-country AZs for ultra-low latency, high availability and data sovereignty

South Africa is a Tier 1 region for Huawei Cloud. It has invested in three data centres and three availability zones in Johannesburg, plus a global network to deliver high performance, high availability with built-in redundancy, and the lowest latency available from any public cloud vendor in South Africa.

Huawei Cloud uses a seven-layer security approach to keep data safe, including network security, identity and access management, data encryption, application security, compliance and auditing, endpoint security and DDOS protection.

Huawei Cloud also scales readily with its customers’ businesses. As customer needs change, the cloud can expand quickly to handle increased demand, giving them the flexibility to grow without overpaying.

Chen says: “Our outstanding technology, unique value propositions and commitment to humble and sincere service have resulted in Huawei Cloud becoming the fastest growing public cloud in South Africa in 2024. Leading public and private sector organisations of all sizes are seeing the benefits of migrating to Huawei Cloud, and we expect this adoption to accelerate in 2025.”