Nexio announces retirement of managing executive Colin du Toit

Colin du Toit, Managing Executive: Delivery, Nexio.

Nexio has announced the retirement of Colin du Toit, Managing Executive: Delivery, effective 1 December 2024. After eight years of distinguished service, Du Toit has decided to step down, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that has significantly contributed to the company’s success.

He has been instrumental in contract retention through customer satisfaction, consistently emphasising service level agreement (SLA) achievement and a strong sense of accountability. His leadership and commitment have not only strengthened Nexio's reputation, but also positioned the company for continued growth in an ever-evolving market.

Reflecting on his time at Nexio, Du Toit remarked: “My experience in the eight years as part of Nexio has been nothing short of transformational. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the teams I have worked with across Nexio, as well as our partners and clients.”

Ed Gassner, CEO of Nexio, expressed his gratitude: “I would like to thank Colin for his significant contributions to Nexio over the past eight years and wish him a restful retirement. His dedication has truly made a difference.”

Nexio will begin the process of identifying a successor, with further developments to be communicated to the market. During this transition period, Du Toit has offered to remain available to assist in a smooth handover.

The board, management and staff extend their deepest appreciation to Du Toit for his leadership and dedication, wishing him a fulfilling retirement filled with new adventures.

Email: marketing@nexio.co.za