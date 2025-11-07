Nexio appoints new CEO

Vaughn Naidoo.

Nexio is pleased to announce the appointment of Vaughn Naidoo as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2026.

Naidoo brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the ICT sector, with a strong track record in technology strategy, digital transformation and operational excellence. His career spans leading roles at MTN, Altron Systems Integration, Bytes Managed Solutions, Telkom and BCX, where he consistently delivered growth through innovation and disciplined execution.

Most recently, he served as the General Manager for Southern and Eastern Africa at MTN, driving strategic and financial performance across multiple markets and leading initiatives in IOT, cloud, unified communications, managed network services and security. Naidoo also played a pivotal role as the Acting Executive of MTN’s ICT Centre of Excellence, strengthening partnerships and positioning ICT as a key enabler of group-wide innovation.

He holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of the Western Cape and is currently completing his PhD in Artificial Intelligence, focusing on intelligent automation frameworks that combine robotic process automation (RPA) and large language models (LLMs).

“As Nexio enters its next phase of growth, Vaughn’s leadership will be instrumental in positioning the company as a partner of choice for intelligent digital services,” said Videsha Proothveerajh, Nexio’s Board Chairperson.