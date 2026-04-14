Nexio appoints Praveen Govender as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Praveen Govender, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Nexio.

Nexio has appointed Praveen Govender as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, effective 1 April 2026, in a move aimed at strengthening its commercial leadership as the company accelerates growth across key sectors. Nexio is a South African ICT solutions provider, offering a range of services across networking, data centre infrastructure, cloud and cyber security to enterprise and public sector clients. The company has been focused on expanding its capabilities and reinforcing its position as businesses demand more from their technology partners.

Govender brings more than 25 years of experience across the ICT, telecommunications and broader technology industries. He previously served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), where he led the sales, marketing and customer experience portfolios for nearly a decade. During this time, he played a key role in scaling the company’s commercial operations and strengthening its position within South Africa’s fibre infrastructure market. His career also includes senior leadership roles at IBM, Hewlett Packard, Cisco Systems and Siemens, where he gained extensive experience in building high-performance teams, driving customer-centric strategies and delivering sustainable revenue growth. He holds a BSc in Electronic Engineering and an MBA from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The appointment comes at a time when organisations are reassessing what they require from technology partners. Increasing complexity in IT environments, combined with pressure to optimise costs and accelerate digital transformation, is driving demand for providers that can offer clear commercial direction alongside integrated, end-to-end solutions. “Customers are looking for partners who can deliver clarity, capability and long-term value,” says Govender. “Nexio has a strong foundation and a committed team, and I’m looking forward to working with them to accelerate growth and strengthen our customer partnerships.”

Vaughn Naidoo, CEO of Nexio, welcomes Govender, saying: “This appointment represents more than a leadership addition. It reflects our deliberate shift towards stronger customer alignment, integrated execution and sustainable growth built on trust and long-term value. Praveen’s leadership will be instrumental in deepening customer engagement and expanding our commercial reach. It reinforces our focus on consistent delivery, closer client alignment and a unified commercial approach as we execute on our growth strategy. With a strengthened leadership team in place, we are well positioned to deepen our market presence, unlock new opportunities and deliver solutions aligned to the evolving needs of our customers.”