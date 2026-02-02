Nexsan’s Assureon – protecting high-value data from AI-generated cyber threats

AI is changing the threat landscape.

As artificial intelligence accelerates the speed and sophistication of cyber attacks, protecting high-value data, such as financial records, legal files, patient data, intellectual property and compliance records, has never been more urgent. This is according to CASA Software, a leading digital transformation organisation and Nexsan sub-Saharan Africa distributor.

“With the rise of AI, cyber attacks have become faster, smarter and harder to stop. AI enables attackers to launch real-time adaptive malware, deepfake social engineering and zero-day threats at scale, even without advanced technical skills. While firewalls, EDR, MDR and behavioural analytics remain essential, they are increasingly vulnerable to AI-generated threats,” says Byron Horn-Botha, senior sales specialist, CASA Software.

“Not all data is equal in value and not all data protection solutions are built for today’s risks. Nexsan’s Assureon is purpose-built to protect high-value data as the last, most resilient line of defence. It leverages additional layers of security and protection to provide effective tools against evolving threats,” he adds.

According to Horn-Botha, AI is changing the threat landscape in four critical ways:

AI-powered ransomware: Self-mutating and autonomous malware that evolves faster than defences can adapt.

Autonomous phishing: Real-time, AI-tailored spear-phishing campaigns with near-perfect social engineering.

AI-driven malware: Threats that analyse and bypass security protocols dynamically.

Deepfake social engineering: Voice and video impersonation attacks that deceive even trained employees.

“Traditional security measures – while still necessary – can be outpaced by these real-time AI attacks,” Horn-Botha emphasises. “What’s needed is a last line of protection built for data resilience and not just threat detection. Traditionally, this has been redundant, immutable storage and file-level encryption, which is no longer adequate. Organisations need to add network isolation, air-gapped storage and intelligent versioning to ensure against the loss of their high-value data even after perimeter defences fail.

Assureon’s six core defence capabilities:

1. File immutability: Once stored in Assureon, files cannot be modified or deleted. Stored using a dual-hash object model, data remains permanently protected from tampering, ransomware encryption or insider threats – while staying instantly accessible.

Key benefits: Ransomware cannot encrypt or alter original files; accurate source data is always recoverable without delay.

Immutable files are online: instantly accessible without delay and not part of an outdated backup requiring a restoration process

2. Network segmentation with no executable code: Assureon operates in an isolated domain, creating a locked down hardware/software appliance. No executable code is permitted inside the system – preventing malware from running, replicating or corrupting files.

Highlights include: Fully integrated hardware software appliance plus physically and logically separated from corporate IT networks. No lateral movement of malware or attackers is possible. Moreover, hardware RAID and physical storage access is locked down.

3. Logical air-gapped storage via File System Watcher (FSW): Unlike traditional offline backups, Assureon’s logical air gap keeps critical files isolated while still accessible. FSW automatically monitors directories and securely transfers files based on policy, preventing exposure while ensuring usability.

Zero trust workflow: Users/apps never write directly to Assureon. Creates a logical air gap zero trust architecture.

FSW enforces secure, policy-based ingestion from any data management system and does not need to be physically co-located with Assureon. This enables remote protection.

Supports hybrid storage modes and seamless integration with existing infrastructure.

4. File-level encryption. Each file is encrypted individually with a unique key. Even if data is exfiltrated, it remains unreadable.

Benefits include: Limits breach impact to individual files; meets compliance requirements: HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, CJIS.

Prevents access even outside the Assureon environment.

Allows offline file disposition via crypto key shredding.

5. File versioning. Assureon tracks every change using a cryptographic hash. If a file is altered – by ransomware or otherwise – even by a single bit, a new version is saved and the original remains untouched.

6. Dual-site redundancy and rapid recovery. Assureon automatically stores two encrypted copies of each file at geographically separate sites. In case of disaster or cyber attack, it provides instant failover and bulk recovery via virtual shortcut technology.

Horn-Botha emphasises that as traditional security tools face growing pressure from AI-driven threats, storage must evolve from merely being a passive repository to being an active defence layer and is designed to meet this moment with a cyber-resilient architecture that doesn’t just store data, it also protects it.

He confirms Assureon is the gold standard for high-value data protection against relentless AI-driven attacks, where traditional defences simply will not be enough. Assureon ensures an organisation’s highest-value data remains untouchable, recoverable and resilient, no matter how sophisticated the threat.

“Where other local or cloud storage systems may have one or more defence capabilities, only Assureon combines six essential competencies in a single appliance. It is more than just storage; when all else fails, it is the final shield, turning the storage layer into an organisation’s strongest defence. Assureon is where your most important data lives, secure, untouchable and always recoverable,” concludes Horn-Botha.