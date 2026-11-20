Andile Ngcaba, executive chair and founding partner of Convergence Partners and Solcon Capital.(Photograph by Strike a Pose)

South African business leaders have called for increased investment in local artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, with a proposal for a R100 million start-up fund to help entrepreneurs access the computing infrastructure needed to develop and scale homegrown AI solutions.

The proposal was tabled by Andile Ngcaba, executive chair and founding partner of Convergence Partners and Solcon Capital, during a working lunch between president Cyril Ramaphosa and South African micro, small and medium enterprises on Wednesday.

The engagement, held on the margins of the “South Africa and the AI Opportunity Conference” in Silicon Valley, provided an opportunity for business leaders accompanying the president to share their experiences, explore opportunities and outline practical ways of translating lessons from the technology hub into South Africa's own AI ambitions.

The business delegation is led by the minister of small business development, Stella Ndabeni.

Ngcaba proposed that development finance institutions (DFIs) and private sector partners collaborate to establish the R100 million fund, which would give start-ups access to computing power, one of the major cost barriers facing AI companies.

He committed to contributing 25% of the proposed fund and challenged other industry players to join the initiative.

“I want to challenge my colleagues from DFIs. I will put 25% into a R100 million start-up fund for you [president Ramaphosa] to launch during [the] State of the Nation Address. If the [DFIs] are able to come along with us, we will commit that here and now,” he said.

Drawing parallels with India's efforts to support its technology start-up ecosystem, Ngcaba said access to graphics processing units, which are essential for AI development, is particularly expensive for emerging businesses.

“If you are an AI company, access to compute is one of the most expensive parts. This is what burns cash quickly. So, we suggest that we put in 25% of R100 million as a start. We can increase this, depending on consumption,” he said.

He said bringing together DFIs and private companies can help to make computing infrastructure more accessible to local entrepreneurs, enabling them to develop and commercialise their innovations.

Also emphasising the need to invest in local innovation was nuclear scientist and telecommunications entrepreneur Nomso Kana, who said South Africa already has the scientific expertise and entrepreneurial talent to develop its own AI solutions.

“South Africa [has the] brain power. I know this is a learning excursion, but from what we have seen, we are not far off as a country,” she said.

Kana said her company has developed deep-learning systems, drawing on expertise from the nuclear industry, to develop telecommunications solutions. The company has also successfully raised funding for the work.

She called for increased financial support for the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) to ensure that emerging businesses can access the capital needed to build their own AI models.

“There is now a need to increase the budget towards DSBD because there are a lot of companies that will mushroom. This small business development sector needs to be empowered with money for entrepreneurs to have bridge capital so that they can build their own AI models," Kana said, while expressing confidence in South Africa's abilities in achieving this goal.