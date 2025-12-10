Nihka Technology Group appoints Francois Van Der Merwe as CEO of Nihka Artificial Intelligence

Francois Van Der Merwe, new CEO of Nihka Artificial Intelligence.

Nihka Technology Group has announced the appointment of Francois Van Der Merwe as CEO of Nihka Artificial Intelligence, a key Nihka Business Unit geared to position the Nihka group for the future. This marks a significant step in the company’s accelerated journey into advanced AI, data intelligence and next-generation digital ecosystems.

This appointment forms part of Nihka’s broader strategy to embed artificial intelligence at the heart of South Africa’s digital transformation agenda, spanning cyber security, data governance, financial intelligence, public-sector innovation and large-scale industrial automation.

A leader built for the future

Van Der Merwe is a seasoned technology strategist, solutions architect and futurist, with extensive experience shaping AI-enabled systems across enterprise environments. His work spans applied machine learning, intelligent automation, cloud architecture and organisational AI transformation. He has led several tech companies to new heights of success, and being certified with the Institute of Directors, he comes with expert knowledge in corporate governance.

Known for his calm leadership style, intellectual depth and ability to translate complex concepts into real-world business impact, Van Der Merwe brings a rare combination of technical mastery and human-centric thinking.

“Francois is one of the most thoughtful, trustworthy and forward-looking leaders I’ve ever worked with,” says Yashmita Bhana, Founder and Global CEO of Nihka Technology Group. “He sees technology through a deeply human lens. He understands that AI isn’t just a product, it’s a responsibility, a shift in how organisations think, act and serve society. His integrity, curiosity and technical brilliance align perfectly with our values and the future we’re building.”

Driving Nihka’s AI vision

As CEO of Nihka’s AI Division, Van Der Merwe will lead:

Enterprise AI strategy: Development for clients across financial services, telecoms, energy, logistics, government and the BPO sector.

Development for clients across financial services, telecoms, energy, logistics, government and the BPO sector. Advanced engineering: Data engineering and AI-driven automation.

Data engineering and AI-driven automation. Agentic workflows: Deploying advanced data engineering and autonomous agents to automate complex business processes.

Deploying advanced data engineering and autonomous agents to automate complex business processes. Ethical frameworks: AI frameworks aligned to POPIA, PAIA, national policies and responsible innovation.

AI frameworks aligned to POPIA, PAIA, national policies and responsible innovation. IP development: Including AI platforms, decision engines and commercial AI products.

He will also spearhead Nihka’s new initiatives in predictive AI, autonomous systems and AI solutions for developing markets, building platforms that are scalable across Africa’s public- and private-sector landscape.

Building AI for Africa, by Africa

Nihka has become one of South Africa’s fastest-growing innovation companies, powering data ecosystems, AI-enabled cyber security, cloud platforms and large-scale technology solutions across the continent. Van Der Merwe’s appointment strengthens this vision.

“Nihka understands Africa’s context, our challenges, our creativity, our need for solutions that are both advanced and practical,” says Van Der Merwe. “AI in Africa cannot be a copy-and-paste of global approaches. It must be local, ethical and deeply aligned to our socio-economic realities. I’m excited to help build that future with a team that genuinely cares about impact.”

A new era for Africa’s AI landscape

Nihka AI is set to become a cornerstone of the global company’s strategic expansion, merging hard technology with real-world outcomes for clients navigating a rapidly evolving digital era.

With Van Der Merwe at the helm, this business unit aims to redefine how South African enterprises adopt AI, shifting from isolated experimentation to transformative, organisation-wide intelligence.

“AI isn’t just a trend; it’s an architectural and mindset shift in how the world works,” says Van Der Merwe. “My goal is to help organisations embrace this shift safely, bravely and intelligently.”