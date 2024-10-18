Nihka Technology Group calls for enhanced cyber security measures as Black Friday approaches

There are heightened cyber security risks surrounding Black Friday.

Nihka Technology Group, a pioneering Black woman-owned South African IT services company, is issuing a clarion call to businesses and consumers alike to fortify their cyber security defences as the annual Black Friday shopping surge approaches.

As the digital marketplace braces for unprecedented levels of online activity, there is an increased need for robust cyber security strategies to protect against the ever-evolving threats of data breaches, financial fraud and phishing scams.

Yashmita Bhana, Chief Technology Officer at Nihka Technology Group, emphasises the dual nature of the Black Friday phenomenon: “While the exponential growth of e-commerce presents incredible opportunities for businesses, it also exposes them — and consumers — to heightened risks. The convenience of online shopping has become integral to modern consumer behaviour, but with that comes complex challenges in ensuring data privacy and transactional security.”

In response to these challenges, Nihka Technology Group has developed a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge cyber security services, including AI-powered threat detection systems, endpoint security solutions and secure cloud infrastructure. These solutions are designed to withstand sophisticated cyber attacks, such as phishing scams, ransomware and distributed denial-of-service attacks, ensuring businesses and their customers are protected.

Nihka’s focus extends beyond businesses, emphasising the importance of educating everyday consumers, including those who may not have been exposed to formal cyber security programs.

Bhana elaborates: “It’s critical that we raise awareness and provide education on safe online shopping practices. We need to ensure that even the average consumer, whether tech-savvy or not, understands the risks and how to protect themselves during high-traffic periods like Black Friday.”

To address this, Nihka Technology Group recommends businesses incorporate public-facing educational initiatives into their Black Friday marketing campaigns.

These could include simple tips on spotting phishing scams, the importance of using strong passwords, and the necessity of enabling multi-factor authentication. “Awareness and education can go a long way in protecting not only businesses but also the everyday shopper,” Bhana adds. “Many consumers, including my own sons, often engage in online shopping without a full understanding of the risks they face.”

In light of the heightened risks surrounding Black Friday, Nihka strongly advocates for the adoption of best practices in cyber security for both businesses and consumers.

Key recommendations include: conducting regular security audits, implementing multi-factor authentication, monitoring network traffic in real-time, ensuring rigorous data backup protocols, and advising consumers to use strong passwords, avoid clicking on suspicious links and remain sceptical of unsolicited e-mails.

Nihka Technology Group also offers free initial consultations to businesses and consumers concerned about their vulnerability during Black Friday, providing tailored cyber security strategies to fit their needs.

For media enquiries, please contact Lwazi Nongauza (+27) 74 461 9084.